(Beauty Report Card)

The Cold Weather Products I Swear By To Keep My Skin Soft & Glowy

Ashy is not in my vocabulary.

Samantha Scott
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

As the sun sets earlier and earlier and temperatures continue to drop, I’ve come to terms with the fact that winter is coming, and it is once again time for me to assess all of the little lotions and potions in my medicine cabinet. Moisturizers and oils have always been a fact of life (being ashy is not my ministry), but this time of year my face and body routine needs cold weather skin care products specifically formulated to combat seasonal dryness and dullness.

I’d describe my skin as normal, but with age and regular use of actives and exfoliants, I’ve become fairly particular about the products I use to restore moisture and hydration. I’ve tested many formulas – in both personal and professional capacities – and I’ve come to the conclusion that for my skin to really thrive, I need to use a lotion and an oil on both my face and body. Bonus points if it gives off an earthy, woodsy, slightly floral scent light enough to jive with my frustratingly sensitive nose.

Typically, I’m scrambling to get my routine in order for winter, but I’ve used the last couple months to test and tailor various contenders so I’m properly prepared for the frigid months ahead. Ahead, get into the skin care products I’m using to stay soft, supple, and glowy all season from head to toe.

Le Prunier
Plum Beauty Oil
$72
I received this face oil in a swag bag a couple years ago and used it until the very last drop. After reading a former colleague and current TZR contributor’s review (hi, Sarah!), I’m ready to bring it back into my routine. While it adds a beautiful glow to your face, you can use it on the skin below your neck, too.
Round Lab
Birch Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
$28
I was influenced into buying this moisturizing sunscreen and fortunately, I have zero regrets. It’s also infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to minimize dark spots and plump skin.
Flamingo
Daily Moisturizing Lotion
$10
In a previous story, I referred to this lotion as Hot Girl Amlactin and it still rings true. It hydrates, exfoliates, and smells SO good.