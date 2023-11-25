As the sun sets earlier and earlier and temperatures continue to drop, I’ve come to terms with the fact that winter is coming, and it is once again time for me to assess all of the little lotions and potions in my medicine cabinet. Moisturizers and oils have always been a fact of life (being ashy is not my ministry), but this time of year my face and body routine needs cold weather skin care products specifically formulated to combat seasonal dryness and dullness.

I’d describe my skin as normal, but with age and regular use of actives and exfoliants, I’ve become fairly particular about the products I use to restore moisture and hydration. I’ve tested many formulas – in both personal and professional capacities – and I’ve come to the conclusion that for my skin to really thrive, I need to use a lotion and an oil on both my face and body. Bonus points if it gives off an earthy, woodsy, slightly floral scent light enough to jive with my frustratingly sensitive nose.

Typically, I’m scrambling to get my routine in order for winter, but I’ve used the last couple months to test and tailor various contenders so I’m properly prepared for the frigid months ahead. Ahead, get into the skin care products I’m using to stay soft, supple, and glowy all season from head to toe.