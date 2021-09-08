After what seemed like years of unprecedented times, the world finally feels like it’s getting back to normal — well, at least in the fashion world. September 7 marked the beginning of New York Fashion Week, signaling the much anticipated return to in-person shows and events. Editors, influencers, and fashion and beauty insiders are now making their way around the streets of New York to view the spring/summer ‘22 collections.

Kicking things off with an expected, colorful bang, designer Christian Siriano presented his collection in the elaborate interiors of Gotham Hall in Manhattan. TZR went backstage before the show to get a first look at the entrancing and elaborate braided updos by hair stylist Jawara that were paired with stunning smoky cat eye makeup a là Charlotte Tilbury Makeup.

The sultry eye look was conceived by Sofia Tilbury, Brand Ambassador and Product & Content Creator and executed by lead makeup artist Erin Stein along using several cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury products, including the brand’s newest Super Nudes eyeshadow palette. “The look was inspired by supermodels of the ‘90s,” Stein told TZR amidst the backstage frenzy. “It’s all about those matte taupes, tans, and caramels — and a really strong graphic liner.”

Annie Blay

Though the cat eye isn’t by all means new, you can definitely expect to see this new triangular version of it everywhere this fall. Unlike your traditional cat eye, Charlotte Tilbury’s rendition for the Christian Siriano show was more sharply angled to achieve that snatched and structured supermodel look — Stein described the look as “classic cat eye, meets a street vibe.”

It’s hard to gravitate towards anything but the eyes in this look but it’s actually the clean soft base that pulls it all together. Good makeup always starts with good skin care and there was no exception here, rather a tiny shortcut. “We actually decided to take foundation and mix it with a little bit of the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir,” Stein revealed. “So it gives a real-skin effect, where the eye and the color can really be center stage.”

The MVP in the arsenal of Charlotte Tilbury products used to create this look has to be the Super Nudes Palette. With only six shades, the palette is easy to use while the shades themselves make it versatile enough to pull off even the most intricate eye looks, as so artfully demonstrated on the Siriano models. “The cool thing about this palette is that all the colors are very youthful so they really can be worn on absolutely anyone — any age, any skin tone, which is great,” said Stein.

Molly Coon

While this full face may seem intimidating to attempt at home, Stein spilled some pro tips that help make it much more accessible. “Because this is a graphic liner with black, one of the best tips is to actually start with a brown liner first,” she tells TZR. “It’s like training wheels, so once you’ve cleaned up the shape, you can go over it with black liner.” To smoke out the liner (the Tilbury team used the Super Nudes Duo Liner), Stein used the Super Nudes palette to surround the angled liner in warm taupe shades, blending it out to diffuse the harshness of the liner. The end result is a soft, sultry, and edgy eye look perfect for date nights or any outing that calls for you to channel your sexiest self.

To get the full look, find all the products used backstage below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.