Like the skin on your face, your body deserves plenty of attention to help it feel as soft, supple, and healthy as possible. Body care is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the beauty industry today, which means there are a ton of exceptional new products to take care of yourself from head to toe. Want to indulge in the most luxurious body lotion, but save money on a hand cream for every bag you own? It’s all doable with the best new products in body care.

Best Body Moisturizer

Under $20

No matter how you feel about the current cutout trend, the smoothing, hydrating effects of this lotion are enough to tempt anyone to bare some skin. The fermented, enzyme-filled sake lightly exfoliates the body’s skin, which primes it for a massive dose of moisture with the shea butter and vitamin E-rich sunflower oil. “I am obsessed with this lotion and found it to be rich, but not too thick,” Bustle Associate Entertainment Editor Shannon Barbour says of the body lotion. “My skin would stay soft and moisturized all day with this lotion, and I'd definitely buy it again.” Raise a glass (of sake or something else, your choice) to dolphin-smooth skin.

Over $20

Relaxation is the very name of Melach 33’s Luxe CBD Body Butter. Spreading on a palmful of this body butter is as immediately calming as canceling plans because you’re too cozy at home, thanks to the generous amount of tension-melting CBD. Vitamins A, C, E, sweet almond oil, and pomegranate oil help the cream glide over dry skin and sink right in for the silkiest finish. Alexa Pipia, social media manager for Nylon and Elite Daily, says the cream feels ultra luxurious on her skin, and calls it her new obsession. “Even though it was thick, it felt so light and smooth on my skin,” I absolutely loved putting this on after the shower because it made me feel even more relaxed.” It’s pure, buttery bliss.

Best Body Exfoliator

Under $20

Still holding out for a hero? Guest judge Dr. Fatima Fahs knows one, and just became a true believer, too. Glossier’s skin-sloughing bar is a body care best-seller thanks to its balance of moisture-harboring sunflower seed oil and aloe leaf juice. “Once you get the bar to break down a bit, the gentle, no mess scrub is amazing!” Dr. Fahs shares, highlighting the bar’s star ingredient as its best. “This bar is formulated with bamboo powder to create a powerful yet gentle exfoliation for smooth body skin,” she explains. And the captivating orange blossom neroli scent is a pretty major bonus.

Over $20

New brand Soft Services is here to remind you not to neglect your body during your skin care routine. Stubborn texture issues like keratosis pilaris (aka that pesky chicken skin) or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from body acne got you down? This exfoliating gel uses gentle, but powerful lactic acid to leave your skin softer and more even toned, but without sacrificing precious hydration (thank the aloe leaf juice for that). Guest judge Dr. Fatima Fahs says this gel is a stylish mix of form and function, masking its effective, KP-banishing formula with a fresh smell and sleek, paint tube-like packaging. “It goes on smoothly and can even be topped with your favorite body moisturizer,” she says. “The combination of lactic acid and urea work well to smooth bumps on the arms, hydrate the elbows, knees, and heels.”

Best Body Oil

Under $20

That absolutely gleaming head-to-toe skin celebrities all seem to have on the red carpet? A few pumps of this shimmer-enhanced body oil and you’ll join their ranks – and maybe even beat them, too. Light-catching gold and bronze shimmer swirls around the hydrating oil while a light fragrance helps turn heads the subtle sparkle missed. “If you’re mourning summer as much as I am, you need to incorporate this shimmery oil into your body care routine,” says TZR Deputy Beauty Editor Hannah Baxter. “The lightweight feel is never too heavy or greasy — it’s just like a kiss of sunshine on your skin that leaves you feeling touchably soft.”

Over $20

You’ve undoubtedly seen Nécessaire’s chic, minimalist packaging decorating the dressers and shower cubbies of every influencer and It-girl on your feed, but what the photos leave out is just how effective the line is. The Body Oil, a cold-pressed head-to-toe moisturizer housed in a glossy, midnight-black vial, is as powerful as it is pretty. Guest judge Dr. Mamima Turegano says she, too, is both a fan of the formula and the packaging. “I love this body oil,” she says. “It moisturizes so well.” The blend includes lush sweet almond, hazelnut, and macadamia seed oils, among others, and is a very chic way to try out a moisturizing oil for the first time.

Best Body Wash

Under $20

Believe it or not, watching the packet that encases this square of sulfate-free body wash dissolve and float down the drain in a colorful puddle is the most fun you can have in a shower. But really, everything about this tiny, individually-packed body wash is shocking: how fresh and lingering the scents are, how neatly the packets stack in a travel case, and how straight-up creamy the actual wash is, despite being water-free (and therefore incredibly eco-friendly) . “I thought there was no way this little astronaut food-looking packet could give the same moisture as a bottled body wash but I was so wrong!” TZR writer Amanda Ross says, praising the hydrating formula and high-quality orange neroli scent. “I took these to the beach and passed them out to my entire family – so fun and novel to use along with the sustainability factor.” Just add water and your shower routine is the very definition of clean and green.

Over $20

Forget turning your shower into a spa — Alicia Keys’ signature body wash turns bath time into a therapy breakthrough session, complete with that restored feeling and light-as-air clarity. Guest judge Dr. Fatima Fahs lists the wash’s star ingredients — shea butter, cocoa butter, and manuka honey — as the driving force behind its long-lasting hydration. “I found this to be super gentle, but very hydrating on the skin,” she says, proving Keys’ prowess in more than just music.

Best Hand Cream

Under $20

When you stop to think about exactly what a pair of hands goes through in one day, it’s enough to make you wonder why everyone doesn’t just go back to casual gloves for daytime. This hydrating cream might not be as protective as that, but it might be the next best thing. Guest judge Dr. Mamima Turegano says she’s on a constant quest for the ultimate hand cream that both absorbs quickly and can stack up against hand washing and harsh weather — and this one might be just the ticket. “I love this hand cream,” she says. “The cream feels thick enough to moisturize, but is silky for a smooth finish.” Give the monoi oil-infused cream a hand, hm?

Over $20

Normally, sharing is a good thing — it is caring, after all. But when it comes to all things Dr. Barbara Sturm, especially this shockingly rich hand cream, it’s understandable if you hoard it all for yourself. Not only does the thick consistency spell out h-y-d-r-a-t-i-o-n, but age-slowing ingredients like daisy flower extract and mangosteen fade dark spots and plump hands up to reduce the appearance of fine lines. TZR Deputy Beauty Editor Hannah Baxter stresses that if you’re interested in an anti-aging skin care regimen, taking care of your hands is a must. “Your hands are a dead giveaway of your age,” she says. “With all the sun exposure and environmental stress, keeping a high-quality hand cream that protects and nourishes in your bag at all times is a must. You’ll thank me when you’re 60 with the hands of someone half your age after using this consistently.”

Best Cuticle Care

Under $20

Some of the best beauty products are the ones you don’t necessarily have to pay attention to. Really, a stash of things like jade rollers and hand creams should be kept almost exclusively in chill zones (read: next to the couch) for easy access while otherwise relaxing. Olive & June’s deeply hydrating cuticle serum, contained in the cutest baby-pink twist-click pen, would certainly qualify. Guest judge Dr. Mamima Turegano says she’s perpetually scouting for the best cuticle products, and this one is a clear winner. “I love how easy it is to use and how quickly the product absorbs,” she says. It does a great job at softening the cuticles.” And if that doesn’t get you, the all-too satisfying click of the applicator pen will.

Over $20

Pro tip: tell everyone you want this nourishing cuticle oil as a birthday or holiday gift and keep a vial absolutely everywhere — car, purse, desk, gym bag, nightstand, emergency bug-out bag in case of cataclysmic horror, etc. “I never thought I could get excited about cuticle oil, but this one from JINsoon changed my mind,” says BDG Executive Beauty Director Faith Xue. “I’ve been doing my own nails at home and I’m so impressed with how quickly this cuticle oil absorbs and leaves the skin around my nails looking so hydrated. It feels like a luxury every time I use it and I’m now a full-on cuticle oil convert!”

