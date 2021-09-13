Each season comes with its own types of skin concerns — both face and body included. In summer, this might entail accidental sunburns (note: aloe plants are your best friend here) as well as eczema flare-ups. And once fall rolls around and the temperatures begin to drop, you now have to deal with dry skin. But not to worry: If you’re one to suffer from lots of flakiness, TZR located the best body moisturizers for seriously soft skin this upcoming season.

When you’re shopping for a body moisturizer for buttery-smooth skin, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, you’ll want to be on the lookout for some key ingredients, the number one being shea butter. Since this particular ingredient is a humectant, Dr. Arash Akhavan, M.D., Founder of the Dermatology and Laser Group, says that it “draws water to the skin from humidity in the air and effectively retains it there, maintaining skin hydration.” On top of shea butter, keep your eyes peeled for essential fatty acids, ceramides, and glycerin to keep dryness and dehydration at bay. Additionally, if your skin is on the sensitive side, it’s smart to choose a body moisturizer that’s unscented as fragrance is a common irritant.

Ahead, find the nine best body moisturizers that will give your fall skin an extra smooth feel. Even if your body is hiding beneath layers and layers of clothing for no one to see, you still deserve to feel gloriously soft and moisturized.

