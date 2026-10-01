New York City is magical all year, but the Big Apple does feel especially romantic around the holidays. The department store displays, the tree at Rockefeller Center, ice skating in Central Park — NYC and the merriest season just go together. So when Bobbi Brown Cosmetics embarked on a holiday partnership, it made perfect sense to collaborate with another Manhattan institution: The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Launching Oct. 1, 2026, Bobbi Brown x The Met is a limited-edition collection that marries iconic products by the former with iconic pieces of art held by the latter. Beloved Bobbi Brown formulas such as the Luxe Lipstick, Luxe Eyeshadow, and Extra Lip Tinted Balm come housed in packaging bearing works by artists including Claude Monet, Gustav Klimt, and Henri-Edmond Cross.

“Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has always had such a strong connection to New York City, its vibrancy and beauty aesthetic, so it was a dream come true to collaborate with The Met, a true New York City icon,” says Cassandra Garcia, global pro artist for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

And the tie to the City That Never Sleeps wasn’t the only thing that made the collab such a natural fit. “When I think of makeup and how it helps someone enhance their natural beauty, I think of how an artist uses paints, blending colors and textures to create a beautiful piece of art; how the colors blend into each other, their placement, and how light hits the skin,” says Garcia.

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One artistic movement, in particular, really resonated with the teams. “We were completely aligned on choosing art from the Impressionist period,” says Garcia. “The artists’ use of color and imagery to reflect true beauty aligns perfectly with the brand’s philosophy of bringing out a person’s individual beauty through use of complementary colors and naturally enhancing features.”

The featured works include Cross’ “Landscape with Stars,” Klimt’s “Mäda Primavesi,” Redon’s “Pandora,” and “Bouquet of Sunflowers” by Monet. “Once the works of art were chosen, we created color stories inspired by each painting,” Garcia says. Her personal favorite? A Parisian Red Luxe Lipstick wrapped in “Pandora.” “The pairing of this stunning packaging with such a beautiful shade of red is truly special to me,” she says.

Bobbi Brown x The Met is available now at BobbiBrown.com, select Bobbi Brown counters, and authorized retailers worldwide.