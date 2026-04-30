Like most teens discovering the magic of makeup, Sara Foster has a core memory regarding the first brand that hooked her. As a 14-year-old, she was like any typical youth battling “skin problems and all the things.” But, a fateful visit to the Bobbi Brown counter at a local Neiman Marcus changed the game in that it first introduced her to the brand’s best-selling Skin Foundation Stick. “I remember my mom being like, ‘This is very expensive,’” she recalls in an exclusive interview The Zoe Report. “It was like a luxury. And I remember she got it for me.” This early introduction to Bobbi Brown’s long-wear, natural beauty-enhancing formulas led to a decades-long relationship, one that’s spanned those early high school days and carried into her current season as a successful entrepreneur, producer, and mother of two.

Foster says it’s in this latest stage that she’s experiencing her “best years.” In addition to launching successful fashion label, Favorite Daughter with sister Erin in 2020, the former model and actor is also co-producer on Netflix’s hit series Nobody Wants This, which is currently in the process of filming its third season. Oh, and in a true full-circle moment, Foster was announced as Bobbi Brown’s global ambassador in the fall of 2025.

Foster has wasted no time kickstarting her latest beauty role, most recently hosting back-to-back events in LA to promote Bobbi Brown’s new color collections. The first tapped into her love for a classic game night. Held at West Hollywood eatery Alba on April 28 and enlisting local game night brand RummiKlub, the evening allowed guests to test out the latest launches — which include the new Crystal Eyes Shimmer Eyeshadow Sticks and Extra Lip Tinted Balm — as well as engage in curated games and lively conversation.

Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

The next day, an intimate audience gathered at Nordstrom in Century City, where celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest delivered a live demonstration of Bobbi Brown’s “Put Together in Five” makeup routine, which is designed to create a seamless, natural beauty look in, that’s right, five minutes. After, Foster hit the stage to lead a panel discussion with jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and The Zoe Report’s own editor-at-large Rachel Zoe in which they talked beauty, fashion, and the magic that can come in one’s “second act.” In her introduction to the candid and comedic conversation, which offered the audience an inside look into the trio’s longtime friendship, Foster recounted her previous misconceptions on life and success, noting the pressure to “have it all figured out” at 30. “I just wish that I could go back to that girl and be like ‘chill out,’” she said to the audience. “The best years are ahead.”

Foster expanded on this notion in her sit-down with The Zoe Report, noting that women are now coming into their most successful years in their 40s, in their 50s. “It wasn't as aspirational to get older [before], and now it is,” she says. “So I'm doing things now in my 40s that I could never have dreamed of in my 20s and 30s.”

As a successful entrepreneur who is constantly booked and busy, the 45-year-old’s focus now is embracing and celebrating her most authentic and present self, especially as it relates to her beauty routine. And while the allure of a TikTok trend can hit hard, she’s not easily swayed from her tried-and-true makeup products that make her look and feel her best. “I'm a big believer in being able to see your skin and all of the Bobbi Brown products really facilitate that,” she says. “They're not trying to make you look like a different person. I think there's some makeup out there that's amazing and will just completely transform you, and that's fine. But Bobbi Brown really just wants to enhance what you already have.”

This mission is particularly evident in the aforementioned “Put Together in Five” routine, which aligns nicely with Foster’s personal every day style, which she describes as “casual elegant.” Her take on the five-minute regimen always begins with the best-selling Vitamin Enriched Face Base Moisturizer & Primer, explaining “if you don't have your sort of dewy, plumpy start, then you're just putting on concealer, foundation, and bronzer onto a palette that isn't ready for it.” Next, Foster reaches for a multitasking complexion stick that will give her face a little color and glow. “I really think that when the color matches your skin tone correctly, where it truly just looks [sun-kissed], it just wakens everything up,” she explains. “It can make you look like you went from kind of dead to she slept 10 hours, and that's what we're all going for, you know?”

Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

To create a lifted effect, Foster says she’s recently adopted a new blush application technique. “We were all raised to do it kind of like lower, right where your cheekbone kind of starts,” she explains. “And I've been putting it now much higher and bringing it up. I'm like, ‘I've been putting my blush and my cream blushes on wrong this whole time.’”

Also, you’ll never catch the Favorite Daughter co-founder without a good brow. Foster notes Bobbi Brown’s Precise Brow Pencils are easy to use and deliver a natural finish. Where she allows herself to go a bit — emphasis on a bit — rogue is her lipstick. Like so many, Foster loves a fuller-looking pout, so she opts for a lip pencil that’s just a shade darker than her natural lip tone and applies it just a smidge outside the natural line. She’ll finish with a swipe of Bobbi Brown’s Extra Plump Lip Oil Serum in Bare Cocoa. (For an evening look, Foster swaps the serum for a matte lipstick.)

And with those simple steps, Foster says she feels her most beautiful. Because, at the end of the day, the most attractive qualities an individual can have is confidence and comfort in their own skin. As Foster puts it: “I think you have to know yourself and I think that if you walk into a room and you don't feel like yourself, you're going to put that energy out and that's not good.” She’s come a long way from that uncertain teenager perusing the Neiman Marcus makeup counter.

To channel Foster’s multitasking beauty routine, shop her favorite products below.