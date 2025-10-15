(Travel)

TZR Readers' Choice Awards: The Best U.S. Christmas Markets

‘Tis the season to market-hop.

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

‘Tis the season to indulge in all the festive things. From glittering lights in historic town squares to artisanal gifts from local vendors, mulled wine, and cozy holiday cheer, this year’s nominees for TZR’s Readers’ Choice Best U.S. Christmas Markets capture the magic of the season across the country. Vote for your favorite hot spot and help us crown the ultimate destination that makes this time of year merry and bright.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Cambria Christmas Market

Cambria, CA

Vote Now

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel, IN

Vote Now

Christkindlmarket Chicago

Chicago, IL

Vote Now

Christkindlmarkt

Bethlehem, PA

Vote Now

Christmas Village in Baltimore

Baltimore, MD

Vote Now

Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA

Vote Now

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

New York, NY

Vote Now

DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle

Washington, DC

Vote Now

Denver Christkindlmarket

Denver, CO

Vote Now

DowntownDC Holiday Market

Washington, DC

Vote Now

Old World Christmas Market

Elkhart Lake, WI

Vote Now

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair

Daly City, CA

Vote Now

Roc Holiday Village

Rochester, NY

Vote Now

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market™

Pittsburgh, PA

Vote Now

Union Square Holiday Market

New York, NY

Vote Now

Become A Style Insider
Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy