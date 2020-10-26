Although galas remain a dream for a socially un-distanced future, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is back in business. The 2020 exhibition "About Time: Fashion and Duration" now has an opening date — Oct. 29 — after being indefinitely postponed at the beginning of the year following coronavirus guidelines. As such, an interesting exhibition deserves an interesting celebration, as well; and the brand-new J.Hannah x The Met nail polish collaboration is one way you can toast fashion's favorite event while you're at home.

Unveiled on Oct. 26, the $54 nail polish set will be the only beauty product collaboration with the Costume Institute's 2020 exhibit. "The Met reached out to us to create a polish set for their shop inspired by the theme of their exhibit, 'About Time.' This theme felt close to home as it’s also one very ingrained in our brand ethos," Jess Hannah, J.Hannah founder and designer, tells The Zoe Report over email. "A blurred timeline of fashion history. In response, we explored the prompt with a toolkit of palettes, textures, and symbolism."

The pack features four new and exclusive mini shades, as well as one mini bottle of J.Hannah's golden pearl nail polish, Akoya. The new colors are the black Onyx, cream-colored Cameo, silver flakie Talisman, and gold flakie Deco. All five bottles come with a carrying bag, as well.

According to Hannah, the inspiration for the shade range was inspired by the Costume Institute's black-and-white theme, as well as the concept behind "About Time." "Of course, I wanted to re-envision them through the J.Hannah lens — an ever so slightly 'off-black' and a white softened with additional toning," adds Hannah. "The gold and silver both have a larger foil suspended in a clear base. They are a sophisticated version of sparkles for grown-ups, and can be layered to create different, more playful effects."

Champagne and haute couture ballgown optional. Grab the J.Hannah x The Met nail polish set online at jhannahjewelry.com, ahead, or in-store from the Metropolitan Museum of Art shop starting Oct. 29.

