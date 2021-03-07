Blush people understand: A sweep of color across your cheeks (and your nose!) can utterly transform your face. And with two or more shades packed into each one, the best blush palettes offer even more freedom and versatility than their single-compact counterparts. Though of course, your best blush palette will cater to your complexion, as well as your preferred shade, whether that tends to be pink, peach, nude, coral, berry, or somewhere in between. Consider, too, the finish you like best: matte, shimmery, satin, or full-on sparkly.

The shades in these cheek palettes come in a mix of finishes, so pick up the combination you’ll wear most. And while most of these palettes contain powder blushes, I’ve included a cream blush palette — a rare find — as well, which leaves behind the most gorgeous, natural flush with a dewy finish. Finally, think about how many shades you’re realistically going to use. Minimalists will appreciate a sweet little duo; maximalists, spring for the six-piece set.

Don’t forget, blush also makes an amazing eyeshadow, especially when it’s lightly dusted along your crease. Pair it with the same blush you’re wearing on your cheeks to create a natural, monochromatic look — a particularly good hack for those “no-makeup makeup” days.

Now, onto the fun part: Scroll on to shop five of the best blush palettes out there, including an under-$10 quad and a three-shade palette from a pro-favorite brand.

1. The Overall Best Blush Palette

As a beauty fan, you may very well have already joined the Cult of Anastasia Beverly Hills — but if not, this Blush Trio is an excellent entree to the brand. Each palette comes with three blushes in matte, shimmery, and/or satin finishes, and the colors themselves are gorgeously pigmented. They’re eminently blendable, too, so you can wear them individually, or layer them for a more dynamic look. Even the brighter shades defy gaudiness; rather, you’ll look elegantly flushed, like a Bridgerton heroine recently returned from a woodland walk.

Available shades: Berry Adore, Cocktail Party, Peachy Love, Pink Passion, Pool Party

2. Best Drugstore Blush Palette

Say the words “drugstore blush,” and you may think of the crumbly, sparkly, bright pink pigment you smeared all over your cheeks when you were 12. (Can’t just be me.) But drugstore blushes have come a long way since 2004, as this oft-sold out e.l.f. blush palette suggests. These four, sunset-inspired shades boast creamy textures that glide right over your skin, and one contains very finely milled shimmer for a radiant sheen. Not a crumble or garish sparkle in sight.

Note that this also comes in a "dark" version (the palette featured here is called "light"), but either palette will work beautifully on any skin tone — choosing between the two is more about your preferred shades, as "dark" contains more brown-leaning hues, while "light" has mostly pinks.

3. Best Cream Blush Palette

If you prefer your blush to have a dewy finish, try this cream blush trio from Undone Beauty. Each palette contains one shade in sheer, medium, and opaque concentrations to give you more control over your color payoff. Each strip is infused with coconut extract for a hydrating feel, and Amazon reviewers confirm that it leaves behind the most gorgeous, lit-from-within glow, sans greasiness. This works beautifully as a lip color, too.

Available shades: Berry, Blazen, Bubble, Dahlia, Flare, Poppy, Rosewood, Rosy

4. Best Blush Palette For Sensitive Skin

Other than a warm bath, mineral blushes are the gentlest way to put some color into your cheeks: They create a light veil over your skin, so they won’t clog your pores or trigger itchiness or irritation. As you would expect from an organic skin care brand, this mineral blush duo from Dr. Hauschka is made of entirely naturally derived ingredients, and is free of additives like parabens, synthetic fragrance, and preservatives. Many of those all-natural ingredients come with added skin care benefits, including anti-inflammatory green tea leaf, witch hazel, and sage extract.

Available shades: Dewy Peach, Soft Apricot, Sun-kissed Nectarine

5. Best Value

Just $14 gets you six, professional-grade blush shades in this SHANY palette. You don’t need to be particularly good at math to know that’s a great value. The shades are universally complementary, so it’s a safe bet for all skin tones, and their buttery-smooth texture makes them a pinch to blend out. These shades are highly pigmented, too, so you need just a bit at a time — which means this palette will last you ages.