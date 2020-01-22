Two of Instagram's favorite brands have come together and just in time for Valentine's Day, nonetheless. A first-of-its-kind partnership spanning the fashion and beauty spaces, the Parade x Bite Beauty Collection is inherently female-first, inclusive and sustainable — three things that are hard to find in the any one brand, let alone two. Their collection, which drops on Jan. 22, will feature three exclusive lip shades and coordinating panty looks that seek to enact radical self expression through bold paints and pigments.

Each duo includes one exclusive Parade panty and one BITE Beauty Creamy Matte Lip Crayon. The first sizzling set is Parade's new Cherrybomb Thong, a cheeky-cut panty with rich hues as juicy as its name, and the Bite Red Velvet Power Move lip. Next come's Parade's açai-colored "Bite Brief," which coordinates with Bite's Smash Power Move lip of the same hue. This pair gives off the effervescence of crushed berries, offering a sizzling twist from signature red lip looks. The Balloon thong and the candy apple-red Negroni Power Move lip (the most vibrant of all three pigments) make up the final duo. Each set is available in sizes XS-3X and retails for $32. With each lip checking in at $24 independently and each panty at $9, this means you'll be saving money with every purchase.

"Partnering with Bite was a natural extension of our full-spectrum world, because makeup is the ultimate [form of] personal expression," shared Cami Téllez, 22-year-old co-founder and CEO of Parade. "We’re two brands that think critically about ethical manufacturing and sustainability ... [and] this collection of three lipsticks speaks to what our customer wants today — beautiful, ethical, and personal self-expression."

Best of all, Parade leads the charge in sustainability by using materials are 85% recycled and free of harmful chemicals. A dually socially-responsible partner, Bite Beauty sweetens the deal by serving vegan, cruelty- and gluten-free products that work, every time. To create beauty anomalies like the agave lip mask that quite literally broke the internet this Cyber Monday, Bite Beauty sources ingredients from superfoods with abundant nutrients to create products that are clean and powerful.

Shop an assortment of styles below or visit yourparade.com to view the entire offering in full.