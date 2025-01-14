Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail winter fragrances that have become mainstays in their routines.

Once January rolls around, “new” becomes everyone’s most-used word. A new year, a new you, new beginnings, and, for beauty lovers, new products. The start of the year is always a great time to reassess your collection, and fragrance is a great place to start. Scents aren’t just a superficial tool for smelling good. Being intentional with your perfume choices can set a vibe and help you hone your personal style. And you want to make sure whichever one you’re wearing reflects the current season. The best winter fragrances take note of the cozy spirit and need for a top-of-the-year energy upgrade.

If you find that you’re overwhelmed with all of the options out there, TZR is making your shopping process so much easier. Ahead, you'll find a list of 10 editor-approved winter fragrances that will perfectly encapsulate the season. You’ll be tempted to grab everything from smoky gourmands to saccharine flavors to fierce florals. No matter your scent preferences, you’ll find a match.

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Parfum $165 See On Sephora “Maison Margiela’s Replica By The Fireplace truly lives up to its name. It captures that cozy feeling of curling up by a crackling fire on a snowy night, with candles glowing and hot cocoa in hand. There’s a subtle sweetness from the vanilla and chestnut mingling with smoky wood notes. Every time I spritz it on, I’m transported to a snug winter cabin. It’s nostalgic and comforting, yet still feels earthy, and also refined enough for everyday wear.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Dries Van Noten Camomille Satin Eau de Parfum $315 See On Dries Van Noten “Despite being a teenager in the early aughts, I've never loved super sweet vanilla fragrances. And that's exactly why I'm hooked on Dries Van Noten's Camomile Satin. It combines vanilla bean with lavender, camomile, Turkish rose absolute, and musk for a soft, cozy scent with just a hint of sweetness. Bonus: The blush pink bottle with gold brocade is so chic – I love displaying it on my dresser.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Liis Choux Choux Eau de Parfum $175 See On Liis “Over the holidays, the Liis discovery set was waiting for me under my Christmas tree, complete with five of the Californian brand's best-selling perfumes. I immediately fell in love with the Choux Choux scent, mainly because of its vanilla bean, cocoa, mocha, and caramel notes. But, as I've worn it more this winter, I've also been impressed by its long-wear quality — a feature my previous go-to perfume was lacking. I sprayed the Choux Choux fragrance three times on the morning of NYE and woke up on Jan. 1 still smelling like ‘a sugar plum fairy,’ as my grandma so fondly described.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Orebella NIGHTCAP Eau de Parfum $100 See On Ulta “I like to douse myself with Orebella's Nightcap in the winter months for a dopamine boost. Spritzing this all over evokes the same feeling as sipping on a spiced hot toddy. It's not your average vanilla fragrance — instead, the subtle smokiness of the essential oils and kick of ginger makes it uniquely moody.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Tom Ford Beauty Rose Exposed Eau de Parfum $300 See On Sephora “I love Tom Ford's updated, sexy take on the traditional rose fragrance. This bold scent balances the classic bloom with notes of white pepper, musk, and woods for an almost leathery result that is so cool and unexpected — perfect for chilly winter nights.” – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Fenty Beauty Fenty Eau de Parfum $140 See On Sephora “The Fenty Eau de Parfum is a warm, spicy dream. With notes of magnolia, musk, Bulgarian rose, patchouli, and tangerine, you feel enveloped in an intense juicy floral that's laced with a peppery undercurrent. This adds a very sensual vibe to the scent making it perfect for a date night or evening out on the town.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum $175 See On The Maker “I love rich woody fragrances but they can feel too heavy during the warmer months of the year, so winter is when the ones in my collection have their main character moment. Recently, The Maker's Stag has gotten back in my regular rotation. The notes of red grapefruit, bergamot, black leather, incense, palo santo, and patchouli are cool and mysterious — it's perfect for winter nights out.” – EL

Phlur Lost Cause Eau de Parfum $99 See On Sephora “I've been a Phlur girl since 2021, when one of my favorite fashion influencers, Chriselle Lim, took over the perfume brand. And over the last two winters, the label's Lost Cause line has become my signature scent. Not only does Phlur offer the 50ml version of the bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla orchid concoction, but it's also available in body lotion, a body wash, and a hand cream. This immediately sold me because, in my opinion, the epitome of luxury is when my entire body care routine has the same notes.” – MH

Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum $200 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty “Every time I wear this fragrance, I get compliments — from friends, strangers, waiters, you name it. It's touted as a ‘raw vanilla’ fragrance, but to me, it smells more like a sweet, woody amber. It's rich and full of depth, but not overpowering in a heady way. Wearing this fragrance instantly makes me feel more cozy and peaceful — the perfume equivalent of tossing on a cashmere throw and posting up before a crackling fire.” – FX