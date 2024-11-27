Winter’s big chill has arrived, which means it’s time to stay cozy by all means possible. So along with adding an extra Heattech layer to your outfits and getting some new books to curl up on the couch with, it’s time to adjust your fragrance wardrobe accordingly. The best winter 2025 perfumes are warm and comforting, whether you plan on hibernating at home until the ice thaws or will brave the cold to attend festive fêtes.

So, if you’re in the market for a new perfume that reflects the cozy vibes of the season, you’re in luck. Your favorite designer and indie brands have created intoxicating fragrances across every major category. Food-inspired gourmands like Kayali’s Yum Boujee Marshmallow channel your favorite seasonal treat while delicate skin scents like Phlur’s Soft Spot are great for date nights at home. For New Year’s Eve or winter birthday parties, there’s rich woodsy florals such as Rabanne’s Night Soul.

Ahead, TZR has compiled 10 standout winter 2025 fragrances to help narrow down your selection. Your next signature scent is awaits.

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Those Who Need A Daily Sweet Treat Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow Eau de Parfum Intense $138 See On Sephora For anyone who loves to smell like their favorite indulgent dessert, Kayali’s latest fragrance will quickly become your most reached for bottle this winter. The blend of strawberry marshmallow and coconut notes offer the sweetness you crave minus the sugar rush. | Featured Notes: Strawberry; pink marshmallow; whipped vanilla |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Date Night NOYZ 12:00 Eau de Parfum $85 See On Ulta Sweet yet sultry, NOYZ’s spicy fruit-infused fragrance will set the vibe for a romantic mid-winter date night at your neighborhood’s coziest cocktail bar. | Featured Notes: Australian pink pepper; jasmine petals; raspberry; creamy blonde woods; spun sugar |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Those Who Love Florals Valentino Anatomy of Dreams Punk Romantic Eau de Parfum $330 See On Valentino Not your average floral perfume, Punk Romantic from Valentino’s Anatomy of Dreams fragrance collection combines classic flower notes with hints of spice and rich musks. The result is a bold scent that won’t go unnoticed. | Featured Notes: Vanilla; olivewood accord; black pepper oil; musks |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Days At Home Abel The Apartment Eau de Parfum $130 See On Abel When the temperature dips below freezing it’s understandable that you want to spend the day indoors. And hey, you’ve spent so much time sourcing decor so your space looks just right that you might as well enjoy it. That’s where Abel’s The Apartment Eau de Parfum comes in. It’s inspired by sipping on a cherry rum cocktail while relaxing in an ornate sun-soaked Parisian apartment. | Featured Notes: Tart cherry; rum tuberose; cacao; jasmine myrrh; tolu baslam |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Diehard Gourmand Fans Krigler Villa Isar 224 Eau de Parfum $575 See On Krigler Arguably the best part of a ski trip is posting up in the lodge with a cup of hot cocoa (with marshmallows, of course). This decadent après ski-inspired fragrance by Krigler combines quite possibly every dessert-inspired note to truly satisfy any gourmand-lover’s sweet tooth. | Featured Notes: Honey; cocoa; almond; cream; caramel; vanilla; tonka bean |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Nights Out Rabanne Night Soul Eau de Parfum $315 See On Rabanne The heady mix of black sugar, palo santo, and sandalwood in Rabanne’s Night Soul makes for an exhilarating scent – and channels the same energy you have as you spritz it on before heading out the door, ready to see where the evening will take you. | Featured Notes: Black sugar; palo santo; sandalwood |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Cozying Up By The Fireplace Phlur Soft Spot Eau de Parfum $99 See On Phlur Sure, candlelit dinners are nice, but a cozy night in by the fireplace is equally romantic. So when you’re staying in for a mid-winter date, spritz on Phlur’s Soft Spot. The soft skin scent captures the magnetic pull of your significant other. | Featured Notes: Bergamot peel; mandarin; jasmine petals; waterlily; vanilla accord; sandalwood |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For Those Who Want To Smell Unique Ranavat Spiritual Awakening Eau de Parfum $185 See On Ranavat What sets Ranavat’s first-ever fragrance apart is that the blend of warm floral and rich musk notes adapt to your body chemistry so the scent is unique to you. Bonus: the bottle doubles as decor. | Featured Notes: Sandalwood; jasmine; saffron; vetiver |

Best Winter 2025 Fragrance For The Holidays & Beyond Jo Malone Fir & Artemisia Cologne $170 See On Jo Malone There might be an expiration date for displaying your holiday decor, but you can wear a festive fragrance throughout the remainder of winter. Jo Malone’s Fir & Artemisia Cologne captures the joyful spirit of the season with its refreshing fir and rich leather notes, but it doesn’t smell too on the nose. In fact, it’ll layer nicely with your cold-weather woodsy and spicy scents. | Featured Notes: Fir; artemisia; leather |