As the chilly temperatures slowly settle in, you might find yourself excited for cozy nights in, snuggled up watching your favorite holiday movie, or celebrating outside with friends. While both options make for optimal winter activities, another great way to usher in the new season is with a fresh new winter haircut. But with so many hair trends (curtain bangs, soft bobs, disconnected pixies, and curly shags) popping up daily, how do you know what’s really on trend?

According to Tangle Teezer ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins, heavy layers, shags, and bangs are popping up everywhere this season. And MariLynne Cosmillo, hOURS Haircare Founder, agrees: “Soft, fluffy, layered looks are growing popular, right on time for the cold weather season.” And there really are options for everyone, especially if traditional cuts aren’t your thing — there are always new twists to take that can make a classic winter look feel fresh: “Waves and fringes will continue to spill over, but with a softer finish — think shine and soft hold for more natural-looking texture,” Cosmillo says, crediting the pandemic for making low-maintenance cuts a consistent top priority.

If you’re ready to update your look for the months ahead, take in the six winter haircuts to serve as inspiration for your next hair appointment.

The Bodied Bob

Cosmillo says this short, polished style is ideal for fine to medium density hair. “It has long layers and a slight face frame that complements the side part.” And fortunately, the classic cut is easy to style with a plumping mousse like hOURS Full-Time, which helps to hold the shape of a round brush and provide long-lasting bounce. To finish, grab a flexible texture spray like hOURS Well Traveled Tousle and Shine Spray for a glossy and voluminous mane.

‘70s Shag

Hawkins has been receiving a lot of requests for Farrah Fawcett-level feathers. Here, instead of the whispy long layers of the past, the bangs and layers are heavy and thick, looking amazing on curly and wavy textures. And if your hair is straight, invest in some good hot rollers for maximum volume.

Modern Pixie

Beloved by Zoë Kravitz, Halsey, and more, the pixie is a great expressive style that is both sleek and chic, and pure punk rock. Nature Lab Tokyo’s global ambassador Marty Harper credits its resurgence to the COVID shedding of long manes and its ability to look good on all textures and densities. And because healthy hair starts in the shower, make sure you are properly detangling your hair, even if it’s pixie short. “Most breakage occurs when your hair is wet, so investing in a good detangling brush like Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler can make all the difference,” adds Hawkins.

Mid-Length Layers

According to Nikki Lee, hairstylist and co-founder of IN COMMON Beauty, mid-length haircuts with a soft layer and side part are also trending this season. To style, the pro recommends misting in IN COMMON Beauty Magic Myst 4-in-1 Universal Elixir to blow dried hair and using a 1.25-inch curling iron for a soft wave. Finish with a dry texture spray.

Voluminous Layers

“The voluminous, Barbie-reminiscent style is popular and an easy upgrade for medium to thick hair types,” Cosmillo tells TZR. Here, texturized layers help encourage volume without leaving hair looking too choppy. Pro-tip: Because a deep side part can weigh down the volume of one side, creating a higher face frame along the heavy side of the part will help lift the hair at the root and make it look fuller. To style, use hOURS Full-Time plumping mousse all over, then blow dry in sections with a large round brush (or your favorite hot rollers) for more definition. Spray hOURS Mostly Modest Flexible Hairspray all over before gently brushing out for bombshell volume.

Shoulder-Grazing Bobs

According to Hawkins, a good long bob never goes away, and this winter it is all about shoulder-skimming varieties. For day-to-day maintenance, make sure you have visible shine for this cut to look salon fresh all the time. You can opt to spritz in NatureLab. Tokyo Style Refresher and the NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Shine Oil Mist for great shine and lived-in texture. And remember to always switch out your shampoo and conditioner regimen in the winter. “Cooler air can cause dryness, so shifting to a more moisturizing routine, including a mask treatment will help prevent winter static and dullness,” Cosmillo tells TZR.