She’s booked, she’s busy, and she’s expanding her ever-growing empire into previously uncharted territory. Sure, Supermodel Kendall Jenner knows her way around a beauty campaign — she’s worked with Estée Lauder, Formawell Beauty tools, and her famous sisters’ assorted lines — but her latest gig is an undeniably massive score no matter how you slice it. Jenner’s L’Oréal Paris ambassadorship is only just announced, and it’s already looking like one of the most talked-about celebrity brand partnerships in recent memory. The global collaboration will feature Jenner as the face of upcoming makeup advertisements starting in September 2023, but it looks like she gave fans a hint at her new high-profile job months ago.

When Jenner wore a full face of L’Oréal Paris makeup to the 2023 Met Gala, plenty of curiosity-piqued antennas went right up and started fueling speculation that she was in talks with the legendary brand for some sort of collaboration. Jenner shared the ambassadorship news on her Instagram, sharing a heartfelt caption about that the moment really means to her. “Ever since I was little, I can remember L’Oréal being a part of my life and routine which makes this moment extra special for me,” she shared on the app, along with some fresh pictures from the inaugural photoshoot. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she cites the brand’s lipsticks and iconic fish-shaped kids’ shampoo as some of her earliest beauty memories.

Courtesy Of L'Oréal Paris

But it sounds like this role is about more than just showing off makeup for Jenner, who went deeper on what the partnership means in a press release. “I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, ‘I’m worth it,’” she explains. “Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”

Jenner in a full face of L’Oréal Paris makeup at the 2023 Met Gala. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also took the time to break down some of her all-time favorite L’Oréal finds, all staples for nailing that quintessential Jenner glow. Along with the brand’s best-selling Original Telescopic Mascara, she loves the Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation for some breathable, all-over coverage and the Infallible Matte Resistance lipstick, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “It’s so easy to wear, never smudges, and feels super hydrating — I love it.”

Shop Jenner’s essentials below, and keep an eye out for those first campaign images in September — something says they’re not to be missed.