(Fragrance)
12 Summer Fragrances That Channel A Relaxing Island Getaway
Treat yourself to a scent upgrade this season.
After a full year of being under lockdown, the arrival of hot girl summer is very much needed. The weather is (slowly) warming up, mask mandates have loosened, and everyone is gearing up for a season of freedom after a dreary winter stuck in solitude. But while you’re booking your next bikini wax and stocking up on minimalist swimwear, you may want to consider upgrading your fragrance wardrobe for the kickoff of summer — especially if you want to channel that fun, sensual, and up-for-anything energy.
With this collective feel of newfound freedom in the air, you might want to treat yourself to a new scent that embodies this mindset. While rose and woodsy base notes dominated spring’s fragrance profiles, this season is all about waking up your olfactory senses with something light, airy, and refreshing. Think crisp linens, beachside scents, tropical florals, and so many more summertime fragrances to transport you to a beachside vacay — even if you’re just hanging out on your rooftop or front porch.
Changing your fragrance profile isn’t necessarily a seasonal requirement, but it’s nice to switch things up every once in a while — why wear dark, spicy fragrances from last winter when you can indulge in a sweet, citrusy scent anyways? There are dozens of new fragrances for recharging your usual fragrance profile, and of course, you can’t forget the classic scents that are essential for summertime.
So, as the temps rise, manifest your post-quarantine “hot girl summer” with some of these warm-weather fragrance favorites. From playful citrus aromas to airy florals, these 12 summertime scents will instantly prep you for the season ahead and remind you to enjoy everything the warm weather has to offer.
If you’re on the hunt for an under-$100 aroma to satisfy your olfactory senses, look no further. It’s filled with bright, vibrant floral notes like poppy, mimosa, and French marigold, but this isn’t your grandmother’s floral perfume. It also has hints of plum, saffron, musk, and amber woods to add some attitude to this floral-based fragrance.
This lemony fragrance is as delicious as it is invigorating, which gives the perfect pep in your step to enjoy the summer to the fullest. This unisex perfume is the closest thing you can get to bottling an entire tropical vacation into one vial. It has hints of lemon and jasmine from India, and vanilla infusion from Madagascar to bring you a soft citrusy scent that you’ll love wearing from day to night.
Made in collaboration with the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, this fragrance will instantly transport you right to the French Riviera — well, mentally, at least. You’ll find notes of marine air, flowers and citrus fruits, aromatic scents and maritime pine trees that round out this luxury aquatic scent.
Warm, sweet honey is the star of this fragrance, but don’t expect it to be too sweet. It also has hints of dark rum, vanilla bean, cocoa absolute, and sandalwood to round out its profile. It’s a sweet aroma with just a touch of spice to instantly elevate your fragrance wardrobe — and make anyone near you move just a little bit closer to take another whiff.
If you’re on the lookout for a fragrance that transcends morning to night, then spritz this hemp leaf-infused fragrance. This spicy, dark fragrance also has notes of pomelo, black pepper, palo santo, and vetiver to bring out its intensity while playing on the concept of “a metaphysical homage to the experience of travel.” Dark, sensual, mysterious — everything you need to maximize those hot girl summer vibes.