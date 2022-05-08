Finally, after months of cold fronts and rainstorms, warmer weather is on the horizon. Which means, it’s time to pull out all your open-toed shoes, sun dresses, swimsuits, and of course, summer fragrances. And while there is no need to change your scents every season, there are a plethora of summery options out there that will make you want to. There are crisp, floral, and citrus scents that will beautifully replace the richer nods to winter. Then there are ones that will easily transport you to a beach vacation with their breezy, ocean, and vanilla notes.

Most importantly, some of these fresh summer fragrances have serious staying power, and can likely serve you through all seasons of the year. But with the plethora of options to choose from, how will you ever decide which one is for you? Well, it just so happens that TZR editors also have fragrance on the brain. Whether you’re more of a traditional fragrance wearer or are on the hunt for a new go-to, ahead, you’ll find a fresh favorite summer fragrance in the curated list below. Some are tried-and-true and some have barely hit the store shelves. So go ahead, and add some to your rotation.

Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor

Hannah Baxter

Annie Blay, Associate Beauty News Editor

Annie Blay

Amanda Ross, Beauty News Writer

Amanda Ross

Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor

Marina Liao

Alison Syrett, Deputy Fashion Editor

Alison Syrett

Natasha Marsh, Beauty Features Writer