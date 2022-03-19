The kind of fragrances you gravitate toward can say a lot about your personality. If you’re into fresh scents that pull fruity or floral, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re psyched about winter melting away into spring and summer. You’re probably also in the market for something new to wear as the warmer seasons emerge. Typically, the best spring scents offer a hint of subtle sweetness while still remaining fresh and clean. Think: stepping outside after a rainstorm has just drenched the newly blossoming flowers.

Sounds delightful, doesn’t it? Luckily, there are a slew of newly dropped fragrances to help you usher in those sunny springtime feels. The scent experts at Byredo have introduced a limited-edition floral-inspired perfume that lets you choose from six different brightly colored caps — marking the very first time that the brand has strayed from its iconic black cap. Maison Margiela’s latest Replica offering seeks to recreate that distinctly fresh post-rain scent, while Nest takes an indulgent, gourmand approach to floral fragrance.

As the fictional but ever-so-influential Miranda Priestly sarcastically hinted in The Devil Wears Prada, florals for spring aren’t exactly groundbreaking. Which is exactly why this new class of spring scents is especially novel — popular springtime floral (and citrus) notes are paired with unexpected ingredients like almond milk accord, cedarwood, and amber for a classic but certainly not cliché fragrance experience.

Ahead, get to know the newest spring fragrance picks that TZR editors can’t wait to spritz this spring and prepare to find your new signature scent — no matter what season it may be.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.