Spring cleaning doesn’t stop at doing a closet purge and putting your cashmere sweaters, wool jacket, and parka into storage until next fall. It includes overhauling your beauty routine, too. Maybe you’re considering dyeing your hair lighter by taking a trendy copper hue for a spin or adding some balayage highlights for a sun-kissed effect. Or maybe you’re saving celebrity “naked nail” inspiration for your next manicure appointment because your go-to wine-hued polish is starting to feel off-season. You’re also probably reconsidering your matte lipstick and full-coverage foundation, ditching them for a sheer pink or nude gloss and a dewy skin tint. Whatever swaps you make for the season ahead, your vibe shift isn’t complete unless you’re spritzing on one of the best spring 2025 fragrances.

These new scents fully embody the season’s theme of rebirth and new beginnings, whether you’re a diehard floral fan or loyal to gourmands. If you want to channel all of the fresh blooming flowers, brands like Marc Jacobs, DS & Durga, and Glossier have created unique takes on the timeless fragrance category that smell, indeed, groundbreaking for spring. Meanwhile, Mugler, Jo Malone, and Maison Margiela have bottled up the decadent sweet treats and cocktails that you’ve been waiting all winter to enjoy.

Keep reading to discover 16 new spring fragrances to make your signature scent this season. Expect to catch a whiff of them everywhere, from a weekend afternoon walk in the park to standing in line for the bathroom at your favorite rooftop bar.

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Tropical Getaways Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Aegea Eau de Parfum $90 $77 See On Macy's Booked a tropical getaway this season to avoid the summer travel crowds? Make spritzing on the latest iteration of Estée Lauder’s beloved Bronze Goddess part of your vacation countdown. Inspired by warm, sunny islands, the notes are a combination of green florals with creamy coconut milk and rich sandalwood. | Featured Notes: Italian bergamot; fig nectar; pink bougainvillea accord; sandalwood; coconut milk |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Transitional Temps Chanel Chance Eau Splendide Eau de Parfum Spray $176 See On Chanel The latest addition to Chanel’s Chance family is a sparkling fruity-floral scent that’s light yet leaves an impression. Think of it as the fragrance equivalent of a denim jacket – it’s warm enough on a chilly spring morning, but not too heavy in the afternoon sun. | Featured Notes: Raspberry accord; rose geranium; cedar; white musk; iris |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For An Instant Pick-Me-Up Les Eaux Primordiales Mimosa Supercritique Eau de Parfum $245 See On Nordstrom The ice has thawed, the days are longer, and you suddenly feel more energized. Match your newfound sunny disposition with Les Eaux Primordiales uplifting floral fragrance, which is aptly inspired by the first flowers that bloom at the start of spring. | Featured Notes: Aldehydes; cyclamen; jasmine; tuberose; mimosa; white musk |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Those Who Like To Keep It Classic Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum $138 See On Dior Dior’s classic J’adore fragrance got a wardrobe upgrade for spring. Now, the fan-favorite solar floral scent comes housed in an amphora bottle accessorized with a gold necklace. | Featured Notes: Ylang-ylang; Damascus rose; jasmine grandiflorum; jasmine sambac |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Floral Fans Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum $160 See On Ulta If gardening is your ideal spring afternoon activity, embrace your green thumb with Marc Jacobs’ vibrant floral scent. Bonus: Unlike your DIY Trader Joes flower arrangements, the bouquet adorning the cap of the bottle will always be in bloom. | Featured Notes: Banana blossom; jasmine extract; amber; sandalwood |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Self-Care Days Le Labo Eucalyptus 20 Eau de Parfum $335 See On Bloomgindales Post-everything shower, maintain your zen-like mindset for the rest of the day with a few spritzes of Le Labo’s calming, grounding eucalyptus and leather scent. | Featured Notes: Eucalyptus; cedarwood; red thyme; labdanum; gurjun balsam; musk |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Picnics In The Park Glossier Glossier You Fleur Eau de Parfum $78 See On Sephora Revisit the joy of that first balmy spring weekend afternoon in the park by making Glossier’s You Fleur your signature scent this season. Like the rest of the brand’s fragrances, the blend of luminous floral and warm musky notes smell a little different on everyone.| Featured Notes: Ylang-ylang; apricot skin; ambrox |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For The Morning After A Late Night Jil Sander Jil Sander Coffea Eau de Parfum $290 See On Jil Sander In need of an energy boost on top of your morning shot of espresso? Spritz on Jil Sander’s uplifting amber floral scent, which is grounded by hint of fresh roasted coffee beans. | Featured Notes: Upcycled orris; Peru balsam; O₂ extracted coffee beans |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Afternoons At The Beach Jo Malone Beach Blossom Cologne $168 See On Sephora The notes of Jo Malone’s latest creation read like the ingredient list of a warm-weather cocktail. In other words, it’s the perfect bottle to take with you to weekends at the beach. | Featured Notes: Lime; coconut; vanilla; mint |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For European Getaways YSL Beauty Libre L’eau Nue Parfum de Peau $145 See On YSL Beauty This new flanker scent is the brand’s first-ever alcohol-free fragrance. The oil-in-water formula channels the Mediterranean summer with notes of green mandarin, bergamot, orange blossom, and lavender. It’s like a European getaway in a bottle. | Featured Notes: Green mandarin; orange blossom; lavender |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Happy Hours On Patios Maison Margiela REPLICA Never-ending Summer Eau de Toilette $165 See On Sephora As soon as the temps hit above 60 degrees, the general consensus is to move your post-work drinks outdoors. Maison Margiela’s latest Replica fragrance channels your favorite warm-weather cocktails with notes of spritz accord, orange, and vetiver. | Featured Notes: Spritz accord; orange; vetiver |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Displaying On Your Vanity Jean Paul Gaultier Le Belle Flower Edition Eau de Parfum $155 See On Jean Paul Gaultier The signature sculptural bottle of Jean Paul Gaultier’s fragrances double as art (this one comes with a 3D flower on the bodice), but the scents are equally captivating. This one is a sweet and juicy blend of fruit and floral notes. | Featured Notes: Apricot accord; osmanthus; vanilla |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Vintage Shopping Fanatics DS & Durga Brown Flowers Eau de Parfum $210 See On Bloomingdales An ode to aging flowers, this DS & Durga perfume is like that pair of Levis 501s you found scouring through the racks of a vintage store — a perfect fit that’s worn in all of the right places and won’t be worn by everyone else. | Featured Notes: Acabia; Queen Anne’s lace; brown orchid; coffee flower; aged musk; roots |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For When You’re In The Mood For A Sweet Treat Mugler Angel Stellar Eau de Parfum $190 See On Mugler When the line at your favorite social media-famous bakery is out of control, Angel Stellar is the next best thing to the pistachio croissant you’ve been craving. Along with the creamy nut, the decadent gourmand fragrance includes bourbon vanilla. | Featured Notes: Bergamot; pistachio; bourbon vanilla |

Best Spring 2025 Fragrance For Date Nights Phlur Rose Whip Eau de Parfum $99 See On Sephora Not your average rose perfume, Phlur’s latest creation is a sensual take on the timeless floral. The combination of juicy, sweet, and musky notes makes it a perfect option for springtime date nights. | Featured Notes: Black current; rose; cashmere wood |