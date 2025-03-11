Like the perfect pair of jeans or your go-to swimsuit, selecting the right fragrance is often a very personal experience. The scents and notes that speak to your unique vibe are entirely subjective — which is why investing in a new perfume can be a bit of an undertaking. Careful consideration must be taken, including the essence you’re trying to exude with your latest pick.

Are you looking for a bright and energetic citrus scent like Rabanne’s Mesh Metal to take you through the spring and summer season with ease? Or perhaps a rich and sensual gourmand is piquing your interest, in which case Glossier’s You Rêve would be an ideal option, with notes like toasted almond and buttercream striking your senses in a fresh way. There’s also the always-en-vogue floral route, á la Prada’s Paradoxe Virtual Flower, where stars like bergamot and neroli prove they’re classics in the scent arena for good reason.

Whatever your preference for 2025, TZR has done the heavy lifting and arduous testing to select the boldest and most enticing fragrances of the year. From musks and woody options to spicier ones, these formulas are going to uplift the senses as well as your style.

Best Citrus Fragrance Rabanne Mesh Metal Eau de Parfum $315 See On Rabanne This vegetal fragrance was inspired by the fluidity of mesh, an iconic fabric used in Rabanne designs. With notes of zesty lime, subtly sweet orange blossom, and woodsy ambergris accord, it brings complexity to your traditional citrus scent.

Best Floral Fragrance Prada Beauty Paradoxe Virtual Flower Eau de Parfum $170 See On Prada Beauty Prada’s Paradoxe Virtual Flower Eau De Parfum was mastered by artificial intelligence to re-create the floral scent of jasmine as it’s experienced by your nose in nature. The bouquet is complemented with fresh Italian vert de bergamot, bright neroli, and warm musk and ambrette.

Best Gourmand Fragrance Glossier You Rêve Eau de Parfum $78 See On Glossier Creamy and sweet (but not too sweet), Glossier’s take on gourmand is bound to become a classic. It features notes of buttercream, plum butter, toasted almond, iris, sandalwood, and ambrox. Though rich and musky, it still wears subtly on your skin.

Best Musk Fragrance Celine Haute Perfumerie ZouZou Eau de Parfum $310 See On Celine The perfect mix between a sweet gourmand and a classic musk, Celine’s ZouZou is a fragrance journey you’ll want to embark on every day. “At first spritz, I smelled notes of tonka bean and patchouli, which I don't think I'd love separately, but together, they're a retro-inspired dream,” says TZR Fashion News Writer Meguire Hennes. “Then, the musky vanilla aura presented itself — and stuck around until the end of the day. The patchouli calmed down after a few hours, and I was left with the cozy vanilla scent.”

Best Woody Fragrance Infiniment Coty Paris Santal A La Vida Eau de Parfum $290 See On Infiniment Coty Paris Sandalwood fans will love this powerful creation from Infiniment Coty Paris — it’s dedicated to beloved note. “I love everything about this — the bottle's chic design, the sandalwood scent, and how intense it is,” says BDG staffer Michelle Toglia. “My biggest complaint with perfumes is that I feel like they're not long-lasting, but a couple of small spritzes of this scent will stay with you all day.”

Best Spicy Fragrance Ranavat Spiritual Awakening: Eau de Parfum $185 See On Ranavat Spice up your life with a few spritzes of Ranavat’s Spiritual Awakening. The fragrance features notes of saffron, vetiver, sandalwood, and jasmine, relaying warm, floral energy. “At first glance, I instantly fell for the beautifully crafted bottle design,” says Maya Allen, beauty editor and expert judge. “The gold tip and blue hue of the scent shining through the bottle looks absolutely regal sitting front row on my fragrance shelf. The scent smells so warm and inviting, like the most comforting hug on a cold day.”