It might not feel like it outside, but the end of winter is coming. While it’s still a little too cold to wear your new suede trench, penny loafers, and midi dress that you expect will be mainstays in your wardrobe next season, you can start embracing the upcoming warm weather via your beauty routine. Painting your nails a soft pastel shade is an easy start, but why wait on refreshing your hair? Along with a fresh cut, you can try one of the top spring 2025 hair color trends right now, too.

This year’s popular shades reflect the warm, lush aura of the sunny transitional season and all of the blooming flowers it brings. In other words, they’re ideal if you’re planning on bringing a whole new vibe to your look. So if an updated hair color is on your spring vision board, TZR spoke to three colorists to give you the full breakdown of what’s in store for the season. The best part? No matter your starting shade or desired level of change, there’s an option for everyone. There are even low-maintenance colors like soft honey blonde, vinyl espresso, and golden copper that make it easy to stretch out your touch-up appointments.

Read on spring 2025’s six biggest hair color trends. You’ll want to head to the salon ASAP.

Soft Honey Blonde

According to George Papanikolas, celebrity colorist and Matrix global ambassador, it’s time to step away from the icy tints of winter because spring blondes are warming up with natural-looking sun-kissed highlights. “[They] have a universal appeal as they sit towards the middle of the hair color spectrum and work best for light brown to dark blonde hair,” says Papanikolas. The buttery undertones not only match the sweet and inviting tone of the season, but they look great on all complexions, Papanikolas adds. Pro tip: Show your colorist a photo of Sydney Sweeney or Gigi Hadid as a reference point for the color you want to achieve.

Cherry Zinnia

With a name inspired by the red zinnia flower, cherry zinnia is “a beautiful dimensional red with a deeper root color [including] highlights and lowlights of red throughout,” shares Lorena M. Valdes, a colorist at Chicago’s Maxine Salon. She says a stylist will achieve this shade by applying an all-over color with hints of highlights or balayage that can be customized based on your hair’s texture and density. As for maintenance, Valdes says to ensure that you spritz heat protectant when using heat tools and wash with cool water to avoid fading.

Chocolate Raspberry Brown

Near-black with hints of red, this deep brunette shade is great for anyone who wants their dark base color to be a little more dynamic. “It's a subtle change that gives the hair a sheen without a drastic change,” says Papanikolas. He recommends this color for someone with a cooler skin tone because it creates a complementary contrast that will shine underneath the sun.

Vinyl Espresso

Not interested in changing your brunette hue? Valdes says you can simply spice up your existing color by adding subtle highlights on the ends. The root will stay rich, but you’ll have pops of light pieces in the mid-shaft. This technique adds a more radiant gloss to an inky brown, making it great for warmer weather. “It’s becoming more popular to follow your color [matching] palette and most will benefit from soft and natural tones to best suit their color harmony,” notes Valdes.

Pastel Blonde

Enter your bombshell era this spring with Sabrina Carpenter-inspired pastel blonde. Papanikolas says that this color can lean warm or cool in order to complement your skin tone. “Subtle shades of peach and coral give it a warm balance that goes well with neutral or cool skin tones,” he says.” “An icy pastel works well with warm skin tones.” However, he suggests that more melanated skin tones keep some depth at the roots to avoid this lighter shade of blonde from looking too harsh. In order to prevent the color from fading and getting dull, Papanikolas recommends incorporating a combination of the Matrix Glow Mania Shampoo and Glazing Queen Super Gloss Hair Mask into your washday routine.

Golden Copper

If you’ve been toying with the idea of going red after seeing the trend all over your feeds over the past year, golden copper might just be the spring hair color trend for you. It’s defined by its contrasting tones and dimension, which Slim, hair colorist and owner of Los Angeles’ Slim + Pacific Salon, says will complement edgier cuts. “[This] will be the trend for someone with epic style and personality,” the colorist says. Bonus: The statement-making hue makes hair look extra luminous.