As beauty editors we are privy to all the latest and greatest product launches, reformulations, buzzy ingredients, skin care treatments, and so much more. Testing out these products and treatments is one of the better perks of the job as it often comes free, and frequently. And while it’s great, it’s crucial to understand in order to better inform and recommend products to you. Even though we have more sunscreens, lip balms, serums, cleansers, shampoos and conditioners, than we know what to do with (especially now that most our homes are our offices), every month, there are always stand-out products that quickly take up permanent shelf space — and convince us to spend our own money on replenishments.

This month sun-kissed skin is top of mind so products that provide long lasting hydration and a dewy glow take priority, with ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid leading the way. While luxe serums and creams reign supreme, more practical things like face wipes are still very much in our carts — especially considering the sweltering heat that has taken over much of the world.

Below, TZR editors spill all the tea on their favorite, most-trusted products from the month of June. From facial oils and serums, sunscreens, and post-workout hair mists, this curated selection is the best of the best — for this month at least.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque

“As a beauty editor I’m fortunate to get facials often that do wonders for the radiance of my skin, producing a great inner glow. However, my recent travel schedule has made it impossible to book in with my esthetician and I’ve had to take matters into my hands. Luckily, I discovered Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque that, in one simple step, gets me facial-level hydration and restoration for my travel-every-second skin. The mask has a gel cream-like texture that applies on cold, locking in vital nutrients as I sleep. As a new overnight mask consumer, I was happy to see how quickly this dried with no residue left on my pillowcase. Formulated with blue-green algae, I wake up with ultra-hydrated glowing skin with every use.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Beia Refresh Wipes

“In-person events are back, both personally and professionally. Career-wise, I have been leaving the house as early as 9 a.m somedays just to return at 5 or 6 p.m. Although I am grateful the endless Zoom meetings era is coming to a close, I’m not at all thrilled by the constant running around and ability to not appear fresh-faced and fresh-smelling at every single event or meeting I attend. That is, until I discovered Beia Refresh Wipes. Unlike other gym or wellness wipes that take over your entire purse in size, these Refresh Wipes are so miniature they can fit in your pocket without even bulging out. Best part is they are fragrance-free and eliminate all odor you might experience on long days outside.” — NM

White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion

“As a big fan of the La Prairie’s White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire, I practically fan-girled when I received its counterpart, White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion. Due to the nature of my job, I rarely finish any products but I am almost done with this one and although it’s a steep price point, it is worth every penny. When you apply this serum (the third step in the White Caviar routine) you will instantly see a change in the radiance of your skin. The product claims to diminish dark spots in four weeks, something I’ve seen happen with my former dark under eye circles in just three weeks. I’ve been using it for over four weeks now and my skin continues to become tighter, hydrated, and more glowy with more use. ” — NM

Blue Lagoon Iceland BL+ The Serum With BL+ Complex

“I just finished the last drop of this lightweight, hydrating serum packed with bioactive water from the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, which contains microalgae and silica that help strengthen the skin barrier. It was a solid everyday serum which packed the right amount of hydration for my normal to dry skin, even in the winter.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Face Gym Youth Reformer Serum With Vit C+ Nootropic Oil-In-Serum

“Many beauty aficionados rave about the facial ‘workouts’ offered at FaceGym but I don’t think I’ve read as much about their skin care products. This oil-based vitamin C serum is like a magic elixir for my skin when it needs a boost of hydration. I tend to only use it when I travel due to its convenient travel-size bottles, and also because it’s super effective after a long, drying flight, but next bottle on, I will be keeping this gem on my top shelf.” — KL

Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum

“I’m a pretty recent Dr. Loretta convert but the wildly hydrated Intense Replenishing Serum could make anyone a believer. The silky-smooth, not-at-all-sticky consistency feels like it’s sealing a layer of moisture into my skin (I’ve been using this faithfully morning and night), but it never pills and fits perfectly into my pre-makeup prep routine, too. It just feels incredible — I’ve been shaking the bottle to get every last drop.” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR

Ouidad No Sweat Post-Workout Mist

“An immediate post-gym shower is an absolute must for keeping my skin clear, but there’s no way on earth I’m suffering through air-drying 24 inches of hair six days a week — the only problem is my very sweaty, often-outdoor workouts can take a real toll on my hair. This after-workout mist by Ouidad, which I just spritzed the last of, is the definition of a game-changer by absorbing salt and sweat, clearing scalp buildup, calming inflammation, and adding some refreshing hydration — no shampoo or even water required.” — AR

Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum

“I reached for this product the other night (as I’ve been consistently doing for the past month or so) only to find that it was completely empty — which shouldn't come as a shock to me since I use it day and night. I’m a niacinamide snob, and am very picky about which formulas I let live on my skin care cabinet but this product will always have a spot in the rotation. Despite it having a high level of niacinamide (anything about 5% can be irritating for sensitive skin) this serum always feels super gentle and hydrating and does exactly what a good niacinamide serum should do: hydrate, help with the appearance of uneven tone and texture, and aid in minimizing the look of pores. The next time I buy this serum it’ll be in the jumbo size for sure.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner

“Any girl with textured hair knows that a leave-in conditioner is pretty non-negotiable. But having fine, 2B waves means my hair gets easily weighed down by thicker creams, which rules out a lot of leave-in products because they’re too heavy or rich for my texture. The Crown Affair formula is my new holy grail for keeping my waves and curls moisturized and healthy (courtesy of tsubaki seed and meadowfoam seed oils) without stealing any bounciness or volume. I use two pumps on sopping wet hair, working from my ears down, and then comb through the ends with the brand’s signature wide tooth comb. I’ve just about hit the bottom of the jar after many many months of use and I’ll definitely be re-upping my stash to keep my hair in tip top shape through the rest of summer.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Lilac Lashes Starter Kit

“I used these featherlight lashes on a recent night out and was blown away by how natural they looked — like my own lashes, just longer, and more curled. You can technically wear these for a few days, but I removed them at night and carefully placed them back in their holder; they looked just as good as they did the first wear. Plus, the price point is super affordable. So if you’re used to getting your lashes at the drugstore, give Lilac Street a try for more of a lash extension effect (vs. a strip lash). You won’t be disappointed.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

“Though I’d like to have more patience when it comes to my skin care routine, sometimes all you need is a product that provides instant gratification — and this enzyme peel from Austrian-based skin care brand Susanne Kaufmann does just that. The gel formula is made with apple, papaya, and kiwi enzymes to gently exfoliate the skin, while algae ferment and white lupins regenerate and protect the skin. It feels hyper-cooling as you apply, and, more importantly, leaves your skin looking like you just had a facial. It’s the best thing to do after a long flight to instantly wake up your complexion.” — FX

Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

“Fun fact: Nearly every L.A.-based celebrity or L.A.-based celebrity adjacent person I’ve interviewed (and I’ve interviewed many) has raved about this all-natural scalp scrub from Goop’s beauty line. At first, TBH, I figured it was because they were friends with/wanted to be friends with Gwyneth Paltrow... but then I tried it for myself. I’m not sure what kind of wizardry her team used to combine both an intense feeling of exfoliation, plus a spa-like level of relaxation, AND feeling extra, squeaky clean after my shower, but it’s all in there. The only person I know who doesn’t love this treatment is my 3-year-old daughter, who refers to it as ‘the pink pointy stuff.’ But, whatever — all the more for me.” — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR

“I can’t believe it took me having kids to start carrying around sun protection in my purse! Really, who among us, parents or not, hasn’t found themselves unexpectedly sunscreen-less in punishing, intense sun? That’s when little SPF sticks on the go really come in handy. I have a few in rotation at the moment, but am loving this one the most for its mostly sheer application and easy rub-in-ness (not a word, but should be). Mine is currently down to the last nub, so I’ll be buying a few more to see me through July and August.” — AS