Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail winter lipsticks that have become mainstays in their routines.

While dewy glazed donut skin has been the most popular makeup style for the past several years, achieving the look during the winter can be a struggle. Dealing with a weather-worn dry, chapped, dehydrated complexion can make it hard to execute the glassy aesthetic, so your final glam can look dull and lifeless. It’s a total bummer, but there’s an easy way to liven up your seasonal makeup looks, and it’s simply swiping on one of the best winter lipsticks. These shades pack a punch, but they’re also hydrating for soft and smooth lips.

If you’re not sure where to start, TZR’s editors have taken the liberty of compiling their favorite winter lipstick shades that come in a variety of formulas and finishes. Below, you’ll find everything from cherry reds to creamy browns to moody maroons. There’s something for every occasion, whether you’re searching for an everyday staple or more of a date night vibe.

Keep reading for 10 editor-approved lipsticks that you’ll be tempted to add to your shopping cart – ASAP.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Pizzazz $35 See On Sephora “If you know me, you know I typically have a tube of Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick in all of my bags. And though the pillow talk shades are my favorite, I pull out the ruby red hue during the holidays. It brightens up my complexion with just one swipe.” – Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR

The Lip Bar Soft Kiss Nourishing Lipstick in Good Side $14 See On Target “Ever since the cold girl makeup trend went viral in 2022, it’s been my go-to look every winter. This year, the newest addition to my seasonal routine is this plum lipstick from The Lip Bar. And thanks to its creamy satin finish, it’s now a cold-girl staple, IMO.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in Crush Alert $14 See On Ulta "I'm typically a ride-or-die red lipstick girlie, but I'm switching up this season and leaning into warm browns. I like the reddish undertone of this L'Oréal Paris lippie as it doesn't read like a true neutral and wash me out. It adds a natural touch of color to my lips and stays for hours sans fading or feathering. I'm a believer." – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Hermès Matte Lipstick in Beige Doblis $79 See On Hermès “This velvety lipstick has a balmy feel — almost like a matte lipstick meets lip balm. It’s silky smooth upon application, and is the perfect ‘my lips but better shade.’ It’s been my go-to matte lipstick when the weather gets chilly and my lips get drier.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Long-Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick in Peek Show $10 See On Ulta “If you're looking for a liquid lipstick that won't budge (regardless of how many coffees you've had), NYX's long-lasting formula is it. I need to fully remove it with a makeup wipe at the end of the day. For the colder months, I love the deep dusty peony color.” – KS

Lune+Aster PowerLips QuickStick in Livestream $22 See On Bluemercury “Lipstick is a must-have on all occasions for me, so during the cold winter months when my lips are dry, a lipstick that can double as a hydrating balm is essential. Lune + Aster’s Powerlips QuickStick is the only lipstick I’ve ever found that truly feels like a chaptstick. I apply it all day, every day and my lips stay moisturized and happy. The shade Livestream is my go-to, giving the ‘your lips but better’ effortless look.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Tom Ford Liquid Lip Luxe Luxe Matte in Carnal Red $62 See On Sephora “Each December, before attending any festive fêtes, I treat myself to a new seasonal lipstick. My pick this time? This luxurious matte liquid lipstick from Tom Ford Beauty. So far, it’s already stayed put for two family get-togethers, and I have no doubt that this success streak will continue way past Jan. 1.”– MH

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in Riri $25 See On Sephora "I recently tested out these new lippies from Fenty, and I'm legit obsessed. Despite its lipstick form, it glides on and finishes like a gloss, with a high-shine glow and great color payoff. Again, in the name of moving away from my signature true red, I'm trying other color territories, including this juicy berry pink that feels super playful and fun." – AM

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo $23 $16 See On MAC “I can’t say that I’m a huge lipstick lover. I love having a glassy, glossy pout, but when I do go for a matte or satiny finish, I will always reach for a red. As one of the brand's bestsellers, MAC’s Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo is my favorite. This buttery formula is not only hydrating and leaves the perfect velvety tint, but with blue undertones, it’s the perfect shade of red for all skin tones.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG