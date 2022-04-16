You know the saying — April showers bring May flowers. While the age-old sentiment is talking about the weather, there’s no reason why it can’t also apply to your beauty routine. In other words, this month’s beauty buys have the potential to set you up for success this summer. The best new makeup releases of April 2022 have everything from playful palettes to complexion staples (with innovative formulas across the board), so you can be prepared for all that the upcoming season may bring.

The TZR beauty team has been hard at work testing and vetting the new releases from brands big and small this month and there are lots of worthy picks to choose from. When it comes to color, your summer eye looks will know no bounds with Patrick Ta’s new Major Dimension II eyeshadow palette, the rosy-hued follow-up to the first installment. Once again, Ta offers matte, shimmer, and cream formulas all in one place for the utmost versatility.

Of course, your base routine is just as important and likely needs some sprucing up as the weather continues to change. Summer heat means summer sweat, and breakout brand Ami Cole has you covered — literally. The new line of finely milled setting powders will not only quell any shininess but the lineup is targeted toward deeper skin tones, so you don’t have to worry about flashback. These launches are only a sampling of what April’s makeup releases have in store.

Keep reading to get the low down on the releases that have editors buzzing.

April 2022’s Best Blush Palette

Pros:

- Multiple Finishes (Matte, Sheen, and Cream)

- Long-wearing

Notable Ingredients: Dragon Fruit Extract (helps grip & extend wear).

April 2022’s Best Lip Oil

Pros:

- Hydrating, High-shine

Cons:

- If you’re not a fan of tropical scents you may not enjoy the smell

Notable Ingredients: Plant Oils

April 2022’s Best Eyeshadow Palette

Pros:

- Multiple Finishes

- High Pigmentation

- Luxe Packaging

Notable Ingredients: Shea Butter

April 2022’s Best Setting Powder

Pros:

- Natural Finish

- Talc-free

- No Flashback

Cons:

- Limited shade range with only three shades

Notable Ingredients: Baobab Extract, Hyaluronic Acid

April 2022’s Best Primer

Pros:

- Multitasking (skin care and makeup priming benefits)

- Hydrating

Notable Ingredients: Silkscreen Complex (Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotic Extract, and Vitamins), Niacinamide, and caffeine

April 2022’s Best Highlighter

Pros:

- Velvety Texture

- Easy To Apply

Notable Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Seed Oil

April 2022’s Best Multistick

Pros:

- Multitasking (use on eyes, lips, and cheeks)

- Easily blendable

- Lightweight texture

- Buildable coverage

Notable Ingredients: Passion Fruit Seed Oil (has skin soothing properties)