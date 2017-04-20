The Gorgeous Blush Color That’s Perfect For Darker Skin Tones

When you think about blush, it’s likely an image of pink, rosy cheeks that immediately comes to mind. However, just because it’s applied to “the apple” of your cheeks doesn’t mean the cheek pigment must be bright rouge. Forget trying to find that perfectly toned-down rosy pink, and instead look for bronzed sunset-colored copper shades that will add a natural flush to your darker skin this summer. The best blushes for dark skin tones may look a bit daring at first glance, but they’ll do a great job at enhancing your already-gorgeous features.

"For so long society has told people with deeper skin tones that bright blushes are wrong and that we should only stick to certain shades," Keita Moore, celebrity makeup artist to Iman and Regina King, tells TZR. "But I love bright pinks, purples, and oranges." It's Moore's signature sweeps that make him a blush pro when it comes to proper application. After bronzing, lightly trail a sweep of blush in the same upward motion. The look will add to the contour and brighten the face all at once. But color in general, Moore says, doesn't have to be reserved for the cheeks. "You can also have fun with colors using bright color eyeliners or eyeshadows," he says. "Pick a brighter lipstick or even dress up your lashes in color."

Ahead, take a look at some of the best blushes for deep skin tones, and see which ones you should buy to warm up your vanity today.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Light

If your skin is on the lighter side, lean toward blushes with peach and coral hues with cooler undertones. The colors won't overwhelm the skin yet will still add dimension.

Medium

Just as with light skin tones, opt for peach and coral hues. However, look for warmer shades to highlight the undertones of the skin.

Dark

Coppers and berries are ideal for dark skin tones. Stay away from cooler undertones in blush as they mute out the skin and can detract from the dimensional look.

Deep

For deep skin, you don't have to shy away from bold color. In fact, you should embrace it. Seek out neon hues with deep undertones for a vibrant flush that looks just like summer.