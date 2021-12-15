December’s Colorful Makeup Launches Are The Perfect Remedy For The Post-Holiday Blues

The sun is setting earlier and earlier, which means that generally speaking, there’s a drastic decrease in energy levels. Putting on pants with a zipper feels daunting, let alone a full face of makeup, especially now that the festive season is coming to a rapid close (seriously where did this year go?). But as you well know, all it takes is a gorgeous new lipstick or colorful eyeshadow palette to prompt a wave of motivation — one that might even inspire you to wake up a little earlier so you can put on some makeup before jumping into your day. Luckily, the best new makeup launches of December 2021 are here, and they’re sure to put a welcome pep in your step.

While the majority of holiday beauty releases have simmered down, there have still been some seriously lust-worthy makeup drops this month. In addition to a slew of big-name collaborations (if you loved Emily in Paris, you’ll love Lancome’s latest collection), December’s launches include beauty staples from drugstore and affordable brands, as well as luxury must-haves that’ll look stunning on your vanity.

Ahead, TZR has rounded up the 11 best makeup launches of December 2021, so you can ring in the New Year with a little extra sparkle — literally.

