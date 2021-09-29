End September With A Stock-Up Of These New, Must-Have Makeup Launches

Can you feel that shift in the air? As the final 90-degree days wane, the last of the Aperol Spritzes are downed, and the cutoffs go back into storage, we’re finally well within the best season of the year: fall. All over social media — and well beyond — fall-lovers are gearing up for the influx of cold weather, lush earth tones, and the imminent arrival of “spooky season.” Of course, this time of year also happens to play host to some of the greatest fashion and beauty releases of the year, too. The best makeup product September 2021 prove it, with more lash-fattening mascaras and complexion-perfecting primers than you could imagine — and TZR is rounding up the best ones.

All month long, some of the most coveted beauty brands out there have been releasing products built around innovation: improved formulas, streamlined packaging, and — of course — even better results. You could say it’s a “Golden Age of Beauty” right now, with effective, glamourous new products available at every conceivable price point. To help you wade through the countless exciting new releases, scroll through this guide of the all-around best makeup launches of September 2021. After all, isn’t the opposite of spring cleaning an autumn stock-up?

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.