September came and went in the blink of an eye; so fast that you may have missed all of the new-for-fall products to drop at your go-to beauty store. Thankfully, TZR beauty editors quite literally study everything that hits the shelves like it's their job (it is). They diligently examine product ingredient lists to see what brands are fresh and innovative — so you don't have to waste your hard-earned funds on anything but the best. Find out what’s worth the hype by scrolling through this helpful list of the best just-launched hair care products of September 2021.

This month features a variety of treatments for all hair types. In anticipation of cold weather months, brands are unveiling various masks, treatments, and routines to repair and protect hair from the elements. According to what's new to the beauty market, one of the standout hair ingredients for fall is nutrient-dense honey (see: Gisou, Matrix, and Briogeo, below). Not only does it soften and condition strands, but it's famous for its antibacterial properties that help soothe and protect the scalp.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of the best hair care launches of September 2021 — and find out why TZR editors are obsessed.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.