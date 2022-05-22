It’s (basically) summertime, and your makeup routine should be as easy and carefree as the season itself. Of course, there’s no rule stating that you can’t spend 20 minutes perfecting a smoky eye or carving out the perfect contour in the summer months, but there’s no denying that effortless beauty looks are just more conducive to the season’s slower pace and rising temperatures. Luckily, the newly launched best makeup products of May 2022 will set you up for success when it comes to simple, radiant looks.

If you’re looking to pare down your complexion routine, look to Saie’s new Hydrabeam Concealer for targeted, lightweight coverage. Its unique whipped gel texture (plus the formula’s squalane and cucumber extract) makes it a true makeup and skin care hybrid that soothes and hydrates the under-eye area. Charlotte Tilbury fans will be happy to know that the TikTok-favorite brand launched not one but three products this month, including its first-ever cream bronzer.

For easy summer eye looks, the makeup artist-founded brand Violette_FR released two new shades of its richly pigmented liquid eyeshadow (a light neutral pink in a matte finish and a deep shimmery copper) that couldn’t be simpler to apply. Simply swipe on with the doe-foot applicator and blend with your fingers or a brush.

Ahead, see all this plus more of the best new makeup products of May 2022 and get ready to add to cart.

