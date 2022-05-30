We take such good care of so many areas of our body. Our scalps enjoy invigorating scrubs, our hands are privy to hydrating creams, and even our feet get polished up with a pedi every now and then. Our lips don’t always receive the same sort of TLC, but with the advent of lip serums there’s no reason not to tend to this very delicate, very thin, very exposed skin.

“Unlike lip gloss, lip serums are a lip care product,” notes celebrity aesthetician Natalie Aguilar. “Lip serums can offer relief to irritation and sensitivities, provide deep hydration and smoothing benefits, and can even help with discoloration.”

Think of lip serums as an important step in a proper “lip facial.” First comes cleansing and a gentle scrub, then comes serum followed by an oil or balm to seal all the goodness in. If desired, Aguilar says you could apply a lip mask after the scrub and then rinse it off before applying your serum and balm or oil.

Anyone with dry, dehydrated, or sensitive lips can benefit from adding a lip serum to their beauty routine — especially in the summer when sun exposure, chlorine, and salt water can leave lips irritated. Also, those who tend to wear heavier lip products or long-lasting lip makeup can especially reap the rewards since it’ll help products apply more smoothly and look better.

Ahead, see and shop six lip serums that’ll help perfect your pout.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ReVive Skincare Lip Perioral Renewal Serum / Targeted Vertical Line Repair $115 View product Lipstick bleeding is a major frustration, and it tends to happen as we age and develop thinner lips and fine lines around the mouth. Revive’s Lip Perioral Renewal Serum specifically targets these issues by rehydrating the perioral skin around the lip area. It also protects against sun damage and free radical damage via antioxidants.

MELT Skincare Luscious Lips $32 View product For a juicy and citrus scented lip serum, try MELT Skincare’s Luscious Lips. It’s made with hyaluronic acid spheres to instantly plump your pout, squalane to condition and hydrate, and grapefruit oil to smooth and promote cell renewal.

NIOD Lip Bio-Lipid Concentrate Serum, 15 mL $60 View product NIOD’s Lip Bio-Lipid Concentrate Serum is a perfect example of a lip serum that goes above and beyond to nurture your lips. It’s formulated with peptide complexes and hyaluronic acid to plump and firm, as well as botanical extracts from the Indian bdellium tree, sesame seeds, and Japanese konjac to hydrate, soften, and smooth. You'll notice an improvement immediately, and over time the results will get even better.

La Bouche Rouge Serum Lip Care Set $86 View product This set features both a scrub and complimentary lip serum meant to be applied as step one and two before you go to sleep. The scrub is a natural, micro-activating peel that gently exfoliates and smooths, and the night serum is a super hydrating formula that nixes fine lines while plumping.

EVIO Beauty Lip Serum $16 View product K-Beauty brand EVIO has created a powerfully hydrating lip serum that soothes, repairs, and hydrates via omega fatty acids, shea butter, and hemp. It also contains peppermint, which has a subtle cooling effect once applied — perfect for summer! Choose from either clear or sheer pink.

Verso Lip Serum No. 9, 15 mL $65 View product Retinol is one of the most important ingredients you can incorporate into your regimen, and Verso’s Lip Serum No. 9 features the perfect amount to help promote more youthful looking lips. The retinol promotes cell turnover and encourages collagen production, while hyaluronic acid instantly plumps and peptides strengthen.

TZR Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of TZR Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.