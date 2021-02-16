While your shower caddy is most likely filled to the brim with shampoos and conditioners, chances are, you might not be dedicating much space to your scalp products. However, your scalp deserves the same attention (if not more) than the rest of your hair. In fact, caring for this area of your head can result in stronger, healthier hair, so consider clearing some space for the best scalp scrubs on the market.

Angela Soto, owner of hair salon Baja Studio in New York City, says a scalp scrub is a detox. "Essentially our scalp is skin and [it] also has skin cells as the rest of our body," she tells TZR. "The hair follicles, which are like the pores on our face, can become clogged from sweat, hair product, dirt, and oil." In turn, the hairstylist says this leads to build-up which causes dryness, as well as a flaky, itchy, or oily scalp even after washing. "By detoxing the scalp, you remove the build-up which allows oxygen and blood flow to do its thing, and for the cells to regenerate [which can lead to] healthy strong hair."

And according to Dr. Kelly Bickle, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles, build-up of dry, flaky skin on the scalp can also be due to conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis. "Both of these are inflammatory skin conditions, with seborrheic dermatitis likely being due in part to yeast overgrowth on the skin of the scalp." If you do have an actual dermatologic disorder, such as seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis, Dr. Bickle doesn't recommend using a scalp scrub as it might be too irritating to an already inflamed scalp.

skynesher/Getty

However, for those wanting to maintain a healthy scalp, or want to remedy a slightly oily or minimally flaky one, the dermatologist says an occasional scrub might be beneficial, similar to the function of a face or body exfoliator. "I would not recommend using [a scalp scrub] more than once a week, and [you should use it] once every couple of weeks if your skin is more sensitive," Dr. Bickle notes. And she says the best way to use the product is after shampooing and prior to conditioning.

If you're on a mission to prioritize scalp health, a scrub is exactly what you need to add to your bathroom shelf. Ahead, find 10 of the best scalp scrubs on the market, according to the experts.

The Best Scalp Scrubs On The Market