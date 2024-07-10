If you’ve been keeping up with the digital beauty world, you know that it is currently in a “lippie” renaissance. For those who aren’t sure what that means, it’s just a cute nickname that the beauty lovers of TikTok have bestowed upon their beloved lip products. Over the past couple of years it seems like there has been a ton of new lip-related launches, and with every new release comes a highly sought after item to add your existing collection. There have been oils, treatments, balms, and glosses, yet over the past few months it seems like the specific “lip butter balm” has been having a moment among beauty content creators and makeup enthusiasts alike. The best lip butter balms nail the unique combination of ultra-hydration, a glossy finish, and often, a sheer yet buildable wash of color.

Your initial introduction to these products may have been the super popular Lip Butter Balm by Summer Fridays, but there are also a number of other options to choose from. The Dior Addict Lip Glow gives the best shine while adding moisture and a sheer tint, while the Sol De Janiero Brazilian Kiss Capuaçu Lip Butter provides ultimate hydration. And Chanel’s Rouge Coco Baume has unrivaled buildable color.

Ahead you’ll find 10 beauty editor-approved lip butter balms to add to your own personal lippie lineup.