In the pursuit of youthful skin that’s plump and bouncy, there are actually a lot of things you can do at home: seasonally adjusting your regimen, exfoliating often, applying hero ingredients, and even incorporating the use of professional tools. For many skin care enthusiasts and beauty experts, this has led to the addition of salon-inspired products like LED masks. While hardly new to the beauty space, the light-emitting devices have become increasingly accessible for commercial shoppers and at-home use. “LED masks have become a popular option over the years because they allow users to easily receive a full face treatment without having to leave the house,” says dermatologist and founder of MACRENE actives, Dr. Macrene Alexiades.

In terms of the science behind these masks: infrared lights, at different wavelengths, target cells to amplify the production of elastin, resulting in tighter, smoother skin. “From a skin perspective, LED has proven to be a non-invasive way to stimulate collagen to ultimately reduce the signs of aging over time,” says dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark. The LEDs built for home use typically emit light in the red, infrared, and blue color ranges, each providing their own subset of advantages. For example, blue lights aid in diminishing blemishes by ridding skin from bacteria, while red lights stimulate fibroblast production to improve texture, and infrared increases the cell renewal process for wrinkle-fighting and softening effects.

Aside from its beauty benefits, convenience has played a big role in why these masks have soared in popularity since their debut. “People enjoy the comfort of their homes, but being able to use the mask on your own time can also boost compliance in the long run and ensure that you’re receiving the full benefits LED therapy can offer,” Dr. Mark says.

LED Mask Best Practices

Just as is the case with in-office treatments, consistency and dedication will yield the most optimal results when it comes to LED masks. It’s best to think of their use as an additional step in your weekly routine as opposed to a once-in-a-while occurrence. Prior to using, cleanse the skin gently to prepare for the mask, and be sure to incorporate a hydrating serum after removing the mask. “I recommend using a hyaluronic acid-based serum to seal in moisture, soothe the skin, and bind water for additional plumping,” says Dr. Mark.

You should also take the same precautions as when the therapy is administered by a specialist. “If you’re on any medication or you are being treated for any light sensitivity-associated problems, it’s best to consult with a dermatologist or trusted skin care specialist before you use any LED device at home,” says Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta skincare. She also advises speaking with your doctor about prescribed topical or oral medications that may make you more sensitive to light as it can also affect your home experience.

To kick off your LED mask journey, read on to see dermatologist-approved options you can safely use at home.

The Best LED Masks For At-Home Use