When it comes to spring cleaning, taking inventory of your closet or rifling through that one junk drawer aren’t the only ways to achieve a new season rebrand. In fact, one of the best ways to feel revived and renewed for the warm weather ahead is switching up your look. This could be as simple as trying some new nail art or as fun as getting a fresh piercing, but arguably, the most interesting avenue of change is trying out a new haircut. And this task tends to be more difficult for those who aren’t up for ditching their current length. Some good news? The best haircuts for long hair are just as impactful as losing major inches. These looks range from easy fixes to encourage movement to full-on shaggy rockstar moments. It’s just about knowing which one is right for you and within your styling capabilities.

Not sure where to start? With the help of celebrity hairstylist, colorist, educator, and founder of Renaissance Salon & Spa Jennifer Korab, TZR compiled a list of 10 complementary haircuts for long hair. Below, you’ll find everything from delicate long layers to the sweet butterfly cut to the edgy modern mullet. There’s a match for every vibe.

Long Layers With Face-Framing Pieces

If a small tweak is more your speed, Korab says to try the simplicity of long layers with face-framing pieces. This is an easy way to improve movement, dimension, and shape the face without a drastic change. She also notes that the look offers a ton of versatility with styling. “Because of the flattering impact of face-framing elements, switching between sleek styles and disheveled waves is simple,” says Korab. “It is an excellent option for gaining volume without sacrificing length.” For styling, she recommends adding a light leave-in conditioner to maintain balance and shine. Plus, you should plan haircuts every eight to ten weeks to keep up with the layers.

Curtain Bangs

For those who thought Sabrina Carpenter’s curtain bangs were left in 2024, you thought wrong. Curtain bangs will always be a great way to frame the forehead and add movement to the front of the hair. When it comes to styling, all you need is a set of rollers or a round brush blow dryer to ensure that the fringe fans out instead of falling in your face.

Blended Butterfly Cut

Ever heard of the butterfly cut? This hairstyle involves small layers surrounding the face that grow into large lengths down the hair shaft. “This gives the appearance of voluminous, raised hair, which is ideal for people with long hair who desire more body and structure," says Korab. "Soft curls or a bouncy blowout look amazing." To retain volume, Korab suggests using a round brush, so that the layers stay “light and airy.”

Wispy Bangs

A more sophisticated version of the blunt bangs of your youth, wispy fringe that sits right above the brow will never be a bad choice. It adds playfulness to any style, and the feathery look is super easy to style using a flat iron or velcro hair rollers. Plus, since they’re not dense, these strands are incredibly easy to pull black when you're sweeping your hair into a slicked-back bun or ponytail.

Sleek Blunt Cut

“With a single length finish that gives the appearance of thicker, healthier hair, a sleek blunt cut provides a neat, polished appearance,” says Korab. And, it’s not one-note either. She emphasizes that a blunt cut also looks great with a gentle wave for contrast. “Schedule cuts every six to eight weeks to maintain crisp, even ends, and use a light oil or smoothing serum to prevent frizz,” she adds.

The Jellyfish Cut

Characterized by short chin-length layers offset by long chest-length pieces, the jellyfish cut is perfect for the person looking to add edge to their aesthetic. The shorter layers create a floaty, angelic effect surrounding the face but are contrasted with the long pieces that add avant-garde energy to the look. For even more fun, play around with color. Hair colorist Atsuya painted the tips of this jellyfish cut a vibrant blue.

Soft U-Shaped Cut

If harsh ends or too many layers isn’t your thing, swap your straight, blunt cut for a U-shape. “Subtle, rounded layers give the cut a natural, blended appearance while maintaining a full, voluminous length for long hair that needs some shape without losing its general density,” says Korab. For maintenance, she recommends getting a trim every eight to 10 weeks. This keeps your ends looking soft and the shape looking even.

Modern Mullet

Business in the front, party in the back, the modern mullet will have you looking like an ‘80s cool girl. This look is especially interesting on wavy and curly hair types since the texture adds an effortless feel. For the ultimate movement, ask your stylist to cut short layers throughout with the smallest strands reaching above the eyebrow.

The Wolf Cut

For true rockstar vibes, a wolf cut is a haircut for you. Its shaggy style makes it look great for someone who’s laidback and doesn’t mind a bit of frizz or messiness. For styling, you’ll want to keep a good texture spray on deck so the hair doesn’t fall flat.

Short Layers

To optimize movement for the perfect ‘90s style blowout, ask your hairstylist to snip your length into lots of short layers extending from the middle of your face down. This might look choppy when your hair is pin straight, but if you prefer to keep a curl and maintain a blowout, this look will create lots of fluffy movement that adds some dynamic to your ‘do.