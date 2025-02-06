When muddy patches of snow melt away to reveal blooming flowers and sunny days, springtime is upon us, bringing in a fresh outlook on life. The shift in seasons (and mindset) usually sparks the urge to completely overhaul your wardrobe, and thus, purge your closet. This is also a great time of year to usher in a new look, and the best place to start is at the salon with one of spring 2025’s haircut trends. Getting a simple trim might be out of your comfort zone, but this season’s most popular looks are so good, you’ll be willing to take that step.

If there’s one takeaway from spring 2025’s top haircuts, it’s that close crops are going to have a moment across all textures this season. The French bob, sculpted pixie, and short curly layers are just three options. But if you really can’t part with your long hair, the mid-length “Rachel” cut is a solid alternative. Below, two hairstylists provide a full breakdown of the trending looks you’re going to see everywhere in the coming months, including what to ask for at the salon, how to customize each cut to suit your personal style, and so much more.

The Ultra-Short Pixie

Inspired by legendary American actress Jean Seberg, the pixie cut you know and love just got shorter. Fabrice Gili, a New York City-based hairstylist and owner of Maison Seventy Seven salon, says the 2025 pixie sits closer to the head with “textured feathery micro bangs.” This look works for all hair types, but because it’s supposed to lay flat, fine or medium densities work best. Plus, he says an oval face shape will be extra complementary. “The haircut accents big eyes and shows off the face structure beautifully,” says Gili.

And the fun part? The stylist notes that you can play with colors like platinum blonde, bright ginger, or frosted sun-kissed highlights for a more striking appearance. “This haircut is perfect for spring/summer to enjoy the wash and go advantage,” says Gili. “It’s all about enjoying life with no hassle.” For maintenance, visit your stylist every two months and apply a little bit of styling cream for everyday wear.

‘90s Supermodel Layers

A voluminous blowout has been a go-to “it girl” style since the ‘90s, and celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons predicts it will only get more popular during the spring. In order to create the bombshell effect, you’ll need a haircut with springy layers and delicate face-framing strands. “We’re seeing a lot of layered styles return [with] hot tools like rollers and thermal brushes, which make this blowout so much easier to achieve than before,” says Fitzsimons.

Additionally, he assures that this is great on any face shape, hair texture, or length. But when it comes to styling, he suggests consulting with your hairstylist to decide what length suits your needs. A pro tip: If you’re trying the style at home, he endorses waiting till your hair is 50% dry before going in with a blow dryer and round brush for your blowout.

The French Razored Bob

Parisian style is known for being chic and elegant, so it’s no wonder the French bob is making the rounds again in spring 2025. “This a classic haircut that can provide an amazing change and stay very feminine,” says Gili. “I love this haircut with cool light layering in the back to provide lightness in the profile and open the beautiful neck.” He also adds that this look offers so much versatility with texture since you can leave it sleek, go wavy using a styler, or air dry and let your natural texture do its thing.

Plus, Gili says that he likes to add contrast with lighter tips, but if you choose to keep bangs, he suggests keeping them dark for an interesting mix of shades. But who is the ideal candidate? Gili says that anyone can take on the style, but it’s particularly suitable for someone who wants to chop off damage and start clean. “It’s the perfect way of pressing the restart button with style,” he adds.

The Curly Girl Layers

Yes, curly hair doesn’t have to be one note. If you’re a natural, you have a lot of room to play with. But if you’re searching for something low maintenance, Fitzsimmons points to short layers. “These require fewer trips to the salon and will have your hair looking fuller and more even than ever,” Fitzsimmons says. Your hair will feel dynamic with added movement by the face. And, the simplicity of the cut means you can apply it to all curl types and face shapes.

For easy styling, Fitzsimmons recommends using the Fantasy Curls Curl Creme Anti-Frizz Curl Defining Treatment Cream from his line in combination with the scrunching technique to help with definition and moisture retention. As your coils get dull throughout the week, he says to refresh using the Fantasy Curls Curl Amplify Spray on damp hair.

“The Rachel” Cut

There is truly no haircut more famous than the “The Rachel,” inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character on Friends. The softly layered haircut has gone in and out of style for the past two decades, and it’s back in the limelight for spring. At first glance, you’d think that it requires heavy use of heat tools, but Gili says, “the less [you] blow dry [the] better it is.” This makes the cut fall more naturally and eliminates stiffness. “The Rachel” is also low maintenance compared to other cuts. Gili recommends heading to the salon for trims every eight weeks.