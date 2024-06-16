Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite hair masks of the moment.

With all of the blow-drying, curling, straightening, and manipulation you put your hair through in order to achieve your favorite styles, you shouldn’t be shocked that it feels extra dry, brittle, and limp. Thankfully, you don’t need to consider booking the next available appointment with your stylist to chop off your raggedy ends in order for your strands to look (and feel) healthy again. Instead, one of the best hair masks can serve as a reset.

These rinse-out products are like your favorite leave-in conditioner on a double shot of espresso. The ingredient lists are stacked with deeply nourishing oils and butters that nurture and strengthen strands from the inside out. And if you color treat your hair, there are many formulas designed to prevent fading so you can ride out your last dye session for as long as possible. Whichever mask you choose, the result is incredibly soft, shiny, shampoo commercial-level hair.

There are tons of options on the market to choose from, which is why TZR editors are happy to offer up some suggestions. Ahead, the best hair masks for a wide array of hair types and needs.