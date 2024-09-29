Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite fall fragrances of the moment.

You wouldn’t wear a tank top and shorts on a brisk fall day, so why are you still wearing the light and fresh eau de toilette that was your signature summer scent? Yes, as the temps continue to drop it’s time to swap out last season’s go-to perfume for one of the best fall fragrances. These scents embody all of the elements of autumn with their blends of bold, rich, and warm notes that will act like that much-needed extra layer come mid-October.

Not sure where to start on your fall fragrance journey? TZR editors can help you find “the one” in a vast sea of options. For anyone who absolutely can’t live without regular sweet treats, Kayali’s Yum Pistachio Gelato, D.S. & Durga’s Deep Dark Vanilla, Or Phlur’s Vanilla Skin, are all gourmands that are more unique than pumpkin spice. Floral perfume fans can update their scents for the season by choosing juices with smoky woodsy notes. Lancôme’s Absolute Rose On The Moon is one example.

Ahead, you’ll find fall fragrances that are bound to become your new favorites, no matter your scent preferences.

KAYALI YUM PISTACHIO GELATO 33 Eau De Parfum Intense $138 See On Sephora. “I am such a huge fan of gourmand scents because I love a cozy, sweet fragrance that makes you smell good enough to eat. They also perfectly replicate the snuggly fall vibes. My current favorite is Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato. It makes me feel so warm and fuzzy. When I give myself a spritz, I always imagine that I’m sitting in Central Park, eating a dessert while the gorgeous autumn foliage surrounds me.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

PHLUR Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum $99 See On Sephora "I don't abandon vanilla scents when the seasons change, I just pick one with appropriate undertones. While summer is all about a nutty, dulcet version, fall needs something decidedly muskier and more sensual. As usual, Phlur's latest scent is very appropriately named. It's a little more...human-smelling(?) than other vanilla scents, like it's been lived in before you even spritz it on — likely thanks to the pink pepper notes. It's then anchored by a creamy layer of sandalwood and cashmere, which give it that cozy, autumnal feel." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Lancôme Absolute Rose On The Moon Eau de Parfum $270 See On Lancôme “Part of Lancôme’s new collection of 11 scents dedicated to the rose, this fragrance combines the classic floral note with rich, smoky sandalwood. The juxtaposition is perfect for fall’s transitional days, which are inexplicably cool yet balmy. I love floral perfumes with a woodsy edge, so I can’t stop reaching for this one.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Veronique Gabai Délices Des Bois Eau de Parfum $275 See On Veronique Gabai "On the more classic end of the fall fragrance spectrum is Délices des Bois, a sophisticated and nuanced fragrance that combines seasonal favorites like patchouli, cedarwood, and fig with more unexpected elements like jasmine. The floral bits help it from veering too heady, but the warmer notes are still so enveloping and intoxicating. It's the sort of scent your friends are happy to have linger on their scarf after going in for a hug." — Ross

Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum $235 See On Bloomingdales “When autumn rolls around, my scent selection shifts to warm, sophisticated notes like woody rose. Le Labo's Rose 31 perfectly captures this vibe, blending the classic floral elegance of rose with earthy and spicy undertones like cumin and cedar. It’s a sophisticated, gender-neutral fragrance that evolves beautifully throughout the day, leaving a lasting impression without being overpowering. When wearing this, I feel effortless and elegant wherever I go.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Byredo Desert Dawn Eau de Parfum $320 See On Byredo “This desert-inspired fragrance is spicy, sweet, and fresh all at the same time. Despite the rich notes of cardamom, sandalwood, cedarwood, vetiver, and silk musk, it’s surprisingly light, so I find myself wearing it on an office day or on a night out. It’s the perfect seasonal fragrance switch-up from the fresh, green scents I wore during the summer.” – Lukas

Ôrəbella NIGHTCAP Parfum $100 See On Ulta “Bella Hadid's new vanilla fragrance is so good, I want to drink it. Unlike other vanilla fragrances on the market, it doesn't veer too cloyingly sweet or too green. Instead, she added cardamon and ginger to give it a warmth and a spicy kick. It's like drinking a hot toddy, spiked with a shot of vanilla. It's the perfect scent for a breezy fall night.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Calvin Klein Ck One Eau de Toilette $89 See On Calvin Klein "I've been wearing CK One non-stop lately. For starters, it's the first grown-up fragrance I ever invested in — I saved up babysitting money to buy my first bottle back when I was 13 — so it instantly transports me back to a simpler, more carefree time. Also, as an adult with a more sophisticated nose (I think) I have a newfound appreciation for the androgynous, green tea-infused scent that is so perfect for crisp fall suiting, not to mention is instantly recognizable. I literally get stopped daily: ‘Oh wow, are you wearing CK One?’ – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR