Mastering the art of fragrance can be a complicated journey full of trial and error. Whether you’re new to wearing perfume or have an entire scent wardrobe, figuring out which notes complement your natural body odor can be an exhausting process for your nose. Not to mention, not all fragrances last as long as others. Luckily, it is possible to extend the lifespan of any perfume you spritz on, which is good news for your wallet. Since many perfumes are priced over $100, wearing perfume would be an expensive habit if you have to reapply it every couple of hours.

And yes, there’s nothing wrong with carrying a miniature version around for touch-ups, but wouldn’t it be great if there were techniques to help your fragrance last all day with just one spritz? Fortunately, TZR reached out to a couple of scent experts for their easy expert tips on how to maximize your perfume so you can get the most out of your favorite bottles.

Why Do Some Fragrances Last Longer Than Others?

First, it’s important to understand why some perfumes last longer than others. According to Bee Shapiro, founder of Ellis Brooklyn, it has to do with the structure of a fragrance: the top, middle, and base notes. Top notes tend to be lighter (think citrus and fruits) and mingle with your skin the first few minutes of application. Next are the main notes, the heart of the fragrance that stays on you majority of the time. Finally, the base notes linger due to their molecular weight. Ingredients with higher molecular weight (amber, vanilla, and woody notes last 24 to 48 hours) adhere to the skin better than their lower counterparts. “Lighter ingredients like citrus and some florals will dissipate faster,” says Shapiro. “Woods and musks have a much longer natural longevity.”

Additionally, your fragrance might wear off quickly because the notes in the juice are off balance. “When a fragrance does not last long, it could be that the blend isn't balanced between head, heart, and foundation notes,” Aba T. Gyepi-Garbrah, certified aromatherapist and founder of Aba Love Apothecary tells TZR. “If a perfume is heavy on the top notes without the anchors (heart, aka middle notes, and foundation, aka base notes ), it dissipates quickly.”

How To Make Fragrance Last All Day

The experts have a ton of tricks to make your fragrance last longer, including understanding your scent profile, identifying the notes in your favorite bottles, and how to layer different perfumes. Keep reading for all of their game-changing fragrance tips.

Tip 1: Concentration Matters

Before getting into how and when to apply fragrance, Diptyque US director of marketing, Eduardo Valadez, says you should look take note of the concentration of the product. “The lasting power of a fragrance is determined by the potency of its raw materials and the ratio of fragrance oil to alcohol,” Valadez tells TZR. “Each of these elements affect a scent’s longevity, strength, and overall quality.” The fragrance pro says eau de toilettes have a low concentration of fragrance oil and typically last about three to five hours, whereas eau de parfums have a higher concentration of fragrance oil and can last up to eight hours.

Tip 2: Apply Perfume Straight Out Of The Shower

According to Shapiro, the most opportune time to spritz on a scent is just after your shower (after you’ve dried off and moisturized your body with lotion) as the moisture gives the scent something to cling to. Essentially, your pores will be open from the steam and the fragrance has a better way of seeping into the skin.

Tip 3: Layer Your Fragrance With Matching Products

Gyepi-Garbrah says the difference between longevity and the scent evaporating by breakfast lies in how you layer fragrance products. Applying the matching body wash, scented body oil, or lotion will only enhance the staying power of your perfume.

Tip 4: Focus On The Pulse Points

For the actual application of fragrance, it’s best to concentrate on the inside of your elbow, wrists, behind the ears, nape of neck, and back of knees — also known as the pulse points. These areas are some of the thinnest on the body, meaning they react to your blood and body heat quickly and emit the scent throughout the day. The warmth will also help to diffuse the fragrance. “Spritz fragrance directly onto the pulse points to produce heat and help a fragrance develop faster and acclimate to the wearer, helping it to smell stronger,” Valadez says.

And although it might seem like the right idea, Valadez suggests avoiding rubbing your wrists after applying as this will make the top notes evaporate faster. If you rub to distribute the scent, the experts suggest tapping wrists instead of dabbing the arm or neck to deposit scent without impacting its longevity.

Tip 5: Toss Out Old Perfume

It probably seems obvious, but if a fragrance is old, it’s not going to smell as potent — or last long while you’re wearing it. “Shelf life varies depending on the ingredients used and the quality of the fragrance oils,” says Ariana Silvestro, founder of Scent Lab. But generally speaking, you can hang on to your favorite scent for two to 10 years.

The moment your fragrance doesn’t smell like its original scent, has changed colors, separated, or looks cloudy, it is well past its prime. As a rule of thumb, Shapiro encourages keeping perfume bottles somewhere cool or dark as light and humidity will alter a scent’s shelf life.

