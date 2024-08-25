Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite brow gels of the moment.

Although they are the frames of the face and one of the most important aspects of accentuating your natural visage, the eyebrows can be the hardest beauty element to master. From picking a shape, choosing a sculpting method, and figuring out how to maintain them, your arches can be difficult to keep in check. And then there’s the added of trouble of making sure they stay in place after you’ve spent what feels like forever grooming and shaping them. So, how do you make sure they stay clean and molded all day? Two words: brow gel. Yes, these handy formulas will make sure your hairs don’t budge, keeping your chosen structure in tact without those annoying dry flakes that can come from low-quality products.

And because there has been extra emphasis on eyebrows over the past few years, there are tons of gel options on the market. To help you make your perfect choice, TZR editors have gathered a list of holy grail brow gels that will always have a place in their makeup bags. Whether your brows are thick and unruly or thin and sparse, you’ll be able to find the perfect product for you. Keep reading to find your right fit.

Refy Brow Sculpt $24 See On Refy Beauty “As a life-long member of the Bangs Club, I don't put a ton of effort into my brows because they're hidden most of the time. That said, I love using this clear gel to lock them into place when they're visible. The formula is a wax hybrid so it doesn't leave them hard and crunchy, which I appreciate because I'm aiming for the most natural finish possible with my daily makeup look.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Lévans Cult Brow Mega Hold Brow Gel $28 See On Free People “I love the super-skinny applicator on this mega-hold brow gel from brow artist Robin Evans. It grabs every single brow hair and sculpts it how you want — then, it locks the shape in place. It's one of the few brow gels that actually helps shape and lift my super-wiry brow hairs.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

TooD Turn It On Soap Brows $38 See On Revolve “I was never much of a brow-product girly—I don't do much in the tweezing and grooming department, and I don't fill them in either. But then I tried Tood's Turn It On Soap Brows and everything changed. This product is a must-have for achieving perfectly groomed brows, even for us low-maintenance brow gals. The soap provides a strong, flexible hold that keeps my brows in place all day without feeling stiff or crunchy, and gives me that trendy, feathered look with minimal effort. I am obsessed.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Refy Eyebrow Tint $24 See On Refy Beauty “I'll be the first one to tell you I have very sparse eyebrows. My entire life, I've been waiting for them to fill out and unfortunately, they never did. So, I need all the help I can get in the gel and tint departments. If you're in the same boat, first of all, I'm sorry. Second of all, trust me, this Refy eyebrow tint will leave your brows looking like they spent a day at the salon.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Kosas Air Brow $24 See On Kosas “When I do want to zhuzh up my brows, I reach for this tinted gel from Kosas. Despite being a serum-based formula, it doesn't run or bleed, and I love how the nourishing ingredients give my brows a slight sheen. Most importantly, the brand got the brunette shades right. As someone with deep, cool-toned brows, a lot of options can run too warm or auburn. The Brown Black shade is just right.” – Lukas

Victoria Beckham Beauty FeatherFix $32 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty "I want to build a monument to VB Beauty's Featherfix brow gel, truly my favorite of all time. I think the secret is in the not-too-thick formula consistency and how firm and defined the brush is. It combs out each hair for neat, clean definition, locking my brows into place without making them too hard, crunchy, or spiky. Even on my absolute laziest days around the house, I'll always slick at least a little bit through my brows – it's as integral to my morning as brushing my teeth and hair." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel with Lamination Effect $26 See On Sephora “The name really says it all — Benefit’s 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel with Lamination Effect gives your arches a lifted, full appearance. I’ll typically go in once, wait until it dries, and apply a second coat for extra oomph." – Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

Urban Decay Slick Day Strong-Hold Clear Brow Gel $28 See On Sephora “As someone with thick eyebrows that won’t stay in place, a brow-gel is a part of my everyday routine, even when I’m not wearing makeup. I’ve tried so many different products, but the Urban Decay Slick Day Strong-Hold Clear Brow Gel is definitely one of the best. It has such a great hold, so I don’t have to worry about hairs moving throughout the day and it doesn’t flake. Plus, I love the applicator. I brush the product through my brows using the comb and then I secure them down, using the flat side of the tool, for a laminated look.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel $17 See On Sephoa “This feels more like a brow wax in a tube, and is so good at fluffing up brows and making them appear fuller with zero effort. I need to have at least two of these on me at all times, because in the off chance I lose one, I need to ensure I have a backup to keep my brows looking their best.”– Xue