I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: I’m someone who is easily influenced by TikTok, particularly when it comes to beauty products. Night after night, I lie in bed scrolling through my FYP, patiently waiting to hear what viral formulas and gadgets users are raving about. And thanks to their glowing reviews, I’ve purchased some now-mainstays in my regimen, including Dior’s Lip Glow Oil, COSRX’s Snail Snail Mucin Power Essence, and NARS’ Sheer Glow Foundation. The most recent product to pique my interest? CurrentBody’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask, which I’ve been using religiously for the past two weeks or so.

Perhaps you, too, come across this internet-loved device on social media but aren’t exactly sure what it’s all about. Luckily, Dr. Karan Lal, D.O., F.A.A.D., a double board-certified pediatric and cosmetic dermatologist based in Scottsdale, Ariz. is here to fill you in on the tool’s benefits. “LED face masks emit various wavelengths of light (as represented by different colors) that have different targets in the skin,” he tells TZR. For example, red light, like CurrentBody’s tool, reduces inflammation and hyperpigmentation, as well as targets the powerhouse of skin cells.

And he’s right. My notoriously red, uneven skin tone has never looked, well, more even. Skin texture is something I also struggle with, especially acne scars, as I picked at my blemishes in high school. While I haven’t seen a huge difference in texture yet (it’s only been two weeks, after all), I’d say my skin is a bit smoother. Plus, my sometimes lackluster complexion now has a nice glow, perfect for summer. All in all, if you’ve been toying with the idea of purchasing this product, I’d highly recommend doing so — your skin will thank you.

After using this beloved mask every morning during the week (Lal says three to five times per week is a good amount), I then go in with my trusty NuFace, a microcurrent facial device. I’ve owned this tool for roughly three or four years now, though I haven’t always been the most consistent with it. This month, however, I’ve been reaching for it daily, and it’s also been a real game-changer. I swear by it to sculpt, tighten, and tone my face while also brightening my complexion.

Keep scrolling ahead to check out what other skin care products I use with my CurrentBody mask.