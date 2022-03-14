With beauty, so many things change, but so many things continue to stay the same: What’s old is new, what’s new is, in many ways, an ode to the past, and inspiration can be derived from just about anywhere. That’s what makes beauty trends energizing, thought-provoking, and relentlessly inspiring. In my work as a makeup artist and overall fan of beauty, I’ve seen plenty of trends come, go, and return with fresh interpretations that anyone can wear. This spring is no different.

From the Spring/Summer 2022 runways to some of our favorite digital creators, relatable, creative, — and most importantly, wearable — makeup looks have been on our radars, showing us that you can modernize classic looks or take risks and be ahead of the curve. From fire engine red lips to radiant skin and vibrant graphic eyeliners, this spring, there is a trend (or two) for everyone. And the best part about them? Tailoring them to your comfort level, makeup aesthetic, and overall lifestyle.

Ahead, I break down some of the most popular looks that were seen on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways and our socials that you’ll want to save for major beauty inspiration. Keep reading for five makeup trends that are easily wearable in your everyday life.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Luminous Skin With Soft Features

@michelle.midori sports an envious glow and soft eyeshadow.

This spring, makeup that accentuates skin is set to dominate, and depending on who you ask, is called a few different things: Dewy, no-makeup makeup, skin-focused, minimalist, and most recently, ‘clean.’ These idioms are all interpretations of the same aesthetic — and it all works. Fresh skin that wasn’t overly matte or sculpted was seen at the Mara Hoffman, Brandon Maxwell, and Nensi Dojaka shows, and can also be seen on our timelines from creators like Michelle Midori. For this trend, use products that will give the skin a glow. Radiance-boosting primers, hydrating concealers and foundations, and cream or gel cheek products are all suitable for recreating this look.

Metallic Eyes

@allglazeduptyanna wearing silver shadow and red lips.

Metallic eyeshadows are an underrated look that will set you apart this season. Mixed metals were seen on models at the Lanvin, Kenneth Ize, and Lauren Manoogian shows and even seen on Sandra Oh at the SAG Awards. Use your fingers or a brush to sweep powder, liquid, or cream eyeshadow across your eyelids, or, if you prefer a look that’s a bit more subtle, try using an eyeliner. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box as well; challenge traditional makeup pairings like creator Tyanna Puckett and wear a bold lip with it. Whatever you decide, metallic eyes are sure to stun this spring.

Eyes Full Of Color

@ehlieluna showing us how green shadow can be worn.

Quite befittingly, this spring trend is all about welcoming new beginnings, brighter days, and trying different makeup colors and placements you wouldn’t normally think of. Electric pops of color went down the runway at Prabal Gurung, bright wings were artfully created at Versace, lush greens covered lids at Badgley Mischka, and an inspo-worthy example can be seen by makeup artist and creator Ehlie Luna. Whether you want to wear a shade on your entire lid or create a colorful graphic liner, this trend knows no limits. Pigmented eyeshadow sticks, gel pigments, and cream or powder eyeshadows are all perfect for this trend. Focus less on placement and more on the mood you’d like to emote — it’s much more fun that way.

A Statement Lip With A Twist

@camiladerizans paired a bright red lip with glitter.

While this may be a recurring trend, the power a statement lip holds validates its return season after season. This spring, instead of reaching for your go-to neutral lipstick, try a bright red, coral, or even a pure orange shade to switch things up. You can go the glossy route, like the models that were seen at the Giambattista Valli show, or keep things matte and shine-free like the lipstick colors that were on models at the Naeem Khan and Victor Glemaud shows. Pair these colors with a soft shimmery eye like beauty creator Camila Derizans and you’ll have a fresh take on a classic look that’s eye-catching.

Eyes That Sparkle

@missmeganrobinson giving us a Euphoria-inspired look.

What once might have been considered exclusive or appropriate for runways and beauty campaigns, eye jewels are now permanently cemented in our everyday beauty lexicon — and we love to see it. Seeing everyday, artistic examples makes this look more relatable, and much credit has to be given to the creative visionary that is Euphoria’s makeup designer Doniella Davy. While Etro sent models down the runway with their under eyes bejewelled, plenty of inspiration comes from creators on our socials like makeup artist Megan Robinson. You can never wear too many or too few eye embellishments, but placing one or two crystals on your eyelids or outer and inner corners is so easy, so wearable, and so on trend.