This Fan-Favorite Ariana Grande Perfume Is So Sweet, It Got Its Own Remix

Ariana Grande’s pastel-tinted reign has only just begun. You may think there aren’t too many branches left to climb for a 28-year-old who’s already toured the globe ad infinitum, scored two Grammys, starred in a half-dozen more hit TV shows, and developed an instantly recognizable aesthetic based on her own personal style — but you’d be wrong. The music mogul has her sights set on makeup with her upcoming R.E.M. Beauty line, but she’s first teasing fans with an update on her most popular signature fragrance: Cloud By Ariana Grande. While it’s not exactly a new perfume from Ariana Grande, this update on the best-selling fragrance, called Cloud 2.0 Intense, has a major distinction from the original: it’s that same beloved scent but turned up for a stronger smell and even more staying power.

One of the most interesting things to note about Cloud perfume, both the original and this new 2.0 Intense version, is how much fanfare is still surrounding it even in the near-three years since the original’s release. When the fragrance first dropped, perfume critics and fans alike were quick to praise the “Oriental gourmand” scent powered by notes of lavender blossom, pear, vanilla orchid, and sensual musk.

Then, in 2019 and 2020 with the rise of TikTok, the fragrance’s popularity exploded once again when sharp-nosed customers noticed the perfume smelled deliciously similar to Maison Francis Kukdijan’s Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume — give or take several hundred dollars. Together, these moments have made Cloud a near-legendary celebrity perfume, soon to join the pantheon of fragrance icons like Glow By J.Lo and Britney Spears’ Fantasy.

This new version of Cloud, which turns up the existing notes and adds even more creaminess and depth with the addition of dry cashmeran and ambrox. To turn up the intensity even further, dab this rich scent behind your knees where it will interact with your body’s natural heat and rise up, enveloping you in the sweet notes — kind of like listening to an Ariana Grande song, actually. Even among the 11 cult-favorite, signature perfumes in the singer’s library, Cloud always stands out.

