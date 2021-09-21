TikTok is the birthplace of countless viral shopping trends that spread like wildfire and sell out in the blink of an eye. In recent months, fads have run the gamut from kitchen innovations and home decor to various fall fashion trends, and beauty hacks. The latest trend to rack up serious attention on the app? Zara fragrances. Zara is one of the buzziest retailers right now, in part due to TikTok users and creators who have a slight obsession with the store. Shoppers can't seem to get enough of everything Zara has to offer, especially when it comes to the hidden gems among the store's extensive array of offerings.

You've surely come across a Zara haul or two (or, hundreds). The trend goes as follows: social media users take to the app to rave about their unexpected finds from the beloved retailer, be it a dress that looks good on everyone, or a complete fall capsule wardrobe. In turn, their viewers race to the brand's website before it sells out in their size, style, or scent — and the phenomenon repeats itself time and time again.

But recently, some Zara lovers have (temporarily) ditched the fashion hauls to focus on the brand’s fragrance collection. A savvy community of perfume lovers have been looking out for one another by sharing the affordable scents they can't live without on the platform. To point, the hashtag #zaraperfumes has a whopping 500,000 views, proving that "PerfumeTok's" influence is undeniable — and Zara fragrances are really, truly worth the hype.

Among TikTok’s Zara fragrance obsessions are Ebony Wood, Gardenia and Femme, all of which contain warm, cozy notes like jasmine, vanilla and amber, and are very reminiscent of the beloved fall season. While nothing beats the excitement of splurging on a designer perfume, there’s something to be said about spending just around $20 on a fragrance that gets you double takes and compliments from strangers.

Zara

Ahead, check out 10 Zara perfumes that TikTok is obsessed with — and find out why they stand out among all the store’s fragrances.

