The start of a new season often comes with an inexplicable, unavoidable urge to completely overhaul your look, from swapping out your wardrobe to booking an appointment for a fresh haircut and color to tweaking your beauty routine to accommodate the shift in temperatures — and vibes, of course. So if you’re in the process of updating your skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care routines, April 2025’s best new beauty products are all so spring-coded.

Your favorite brands all had warm, sunny days on their mood boards when working on their latest launches. There are skin care products that’ll give you that covetable glazed donut glow from head to toe, such as Femmue’s radiant sheet mask, Lancôme’s hydrating sunscreen, and Patrick Ta’s nourishing bronzing oil. But if you need to immediately revive dull post-winter skin, you can turn to some new makeup for instant gratification. Clinique’s lightweight foundation offers a radiant finish and extra SPF coverage, while Sisley Paris’ liquid blush will add a healthy flush to your cheeks. Staying on theme, there are also a handful of shine-boosting hair care products to add to your routine, too. Pantene’s multitasking leave-in spray targets dryness and color fading, and once your hair is dry, you can tame flyaways and achieve an extra glossy finish by running Kérastase’s hair oil through your strands.

Keep reading to discover all of the standout skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care products that have hit virtual and physical shelves this month.

April 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Sheet Mask Femmue Dream Glow Mask $38 See On Femmue Ride out all of the afternoon April showers by treating your skin to a glow-boosting sheet mask. This one from Femmue is infused with glycerin, camellia japonica seed oil, and a handful of botanical extracts to soothe, hydrate, and of course, restore that covetable springtime radiance.

Best New Eye Treatment Goop Triple-Retinoid Eye Treatment Serum $88 See On Goop On top of the formula’s retinoid complex targeting wrinkles, crow’s feet, and puffiness, the cool metal applicator soothes the under-eye area.

Best New Sunscreen Lancôme Supra Screen Invisible Serum Sunscreen SPF 50+ $48 See On Lancôme Sunscreen is a year-round skin care essential, but it’s more important than ever to wear it during the warmer months. Just in time for all of your al fresco dining and afternoons at the beach, comes Lancôme’s lightweight SPF 50 serum. On top of the non-greasy, transparent finish, it’s also formulated with niacinamide, vitamin Cg, and hyaluronic acid to address signs of aging, including dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines, uneven texture, and dullness.

Best New Face Oil e.l.f. Skin PLZ Clarify Face Oil $16 See On e.l.f. Acne and face oils typically don’t mix, but e.l.f. has created an exception. This skin-clearing treatment is non-comedogenic and works to clarify pores with the help of salicylic acid, licorice derivative, and aloe extract.

Best New Firming Serum Alpyn Beauty Super Sculpt Serum $62 See On Alpyn Beauty If the effects of your screen time are starting to visibly show up on your neck, this firming and lifting gel serum will be a welcome addition to your skin care routine. The peptide, mountain cherry, prickly pear, and lactic acid-based formula can also be used to treat your face, too.

April 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Plumping Lip Gloss YSL Beauty Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss $40 See On Sephora The plumping glosses you loved in high school are back, and what better way to revisit their nostalgic tingling sensation than with YSL Beauty’s luxe version? This one plumps lips and leaves them pillowy soft, plus adds a sheer wash of color. It comes in 10 shades with two finishes: shimmer and high gloss.

Best New Foundation Clinique Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF 45 $48 See On Clinique Some spring, a full-coverage foundation can feel like wearing an unnecessary layer. That’s where this Clinique launch comes in. The lightweight formula offers a radiant finish and is made with vitamins to help brighten skin over time. Bonus: It’s infused with SPF 45 for extra sun protection.

Best New Lipstick Estée Lauder Pure Color Melt-On Glosstick $38 See On Estée Lauder This hydrating gloss-lipstick hybrid leaves you with the perfect glazed lip. Better yet, it’s so effortless to apply, you can swipe it on in an Uber on the way to dinner without needing to pull out a compact mirror.

Best New Mascara Makeup By Mario Master Mascara $28 See On Makeup By Mario Makeup By Mario’s first-ever mascara volumizes and defines for full, fluttery lashes that’ll stay smudge- and flake-free all day.

Best Multitasker Maybelline Lifter Stix Multi-Use Face Stick $13 See On Ulta Makeup minimalists, rejoice! These creamy sticks can be used to conceal, contour, and highlight your face. They come in 18 shades that stay blended to perfection, thanks to cranberry seed oil.

Best Liquid Blush Sisley Paris Color Cloud $66 See On Sisley Paris Master the monochromatic makeup trend by tapping Sisley’s two-in-one product on your cheeks and lips. The velvety mousse texture blends seamlessly into skin for a soft veil of colour.

Best New Lip Balm The Outset Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment $28 See On The Outset Rehab your dry lips after a long, cold winter with The Outset’s hydrating lip treatment, which now come in three of-the-moment shades, including sheer berry.

Best New Powder Blush Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks + Face Trace Sculpting Duo $75 See On Westman Atelier Makeup artist Gucci Westman’s curated blush and contour duos offer a buildable, natural matte finish, and will come in handy when you’re packing your makeup bag for summer travels.

April 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best New Leave-In Treatment Pantene Miracle Rescue 10-in-1 Multitasking Spray $16 See On Pantene You don’t need an intensive, multi-step hair care routine in order to have strong, healthy strands, and this multi-purpose spray is proof. Powered by keratin and pro-vitamin B5, Pantene’s latest innovation treats a whole slew of common hair concerns, from tangles to color fading. Use it on damp or dry hair.

Best New Hair Oil Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops $36 Kérastase If your hair is looking as dull as your complexion post winter, add this shine-boosting oil into your routine.

Best New Smoothing Cream Kerasilk Finishing Cream $33 See On Beauty Care Choices As the heat and humidity continue to rise as we get deeper into spring, perfect your slicked-back bun or tame frizz with Kerasilk’s finishing cream. While it offers hold, the formula is infused with hydrating biomimetic silk and shea oil to keep your hair soft and shiny.

Best New Volume Spray LolaVie Peptide Plumping Volume Spray $30 See On Ulta Take your go-to hairstyles to new heights by spritzing your roots with LolaVie’s volumizing spray on fresh towel-dried hair. The peptide-rich styler can make hair look up to two times fuller without leaving any buildup or crunchiness.

April 2025 Body Care Launches

Best New Body Scrub AKT London The Foaming Body Scrub $59 See On AKT London This foaming body scrub leaves skin soft and buttery smooth by combining buffing rice and sugar for a satisfying physical exfoliation and papaya enzymes for chemical exfoliation to tackle roughness and uneven skin tone. What’s more, it includes brightening caffeine and a trio of nourishing oils like jojoba, sweet almond and olive squalane.