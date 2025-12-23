Some beauty trends have longer lifespans than others, proving to be more than just a fleeting fad. Still, every year brings innovation in aesthetics, and with those advancements come new techniques and products that often rise to the top of the cosmetic wish list — and influence what type of results are most in-demand at doctors’ offices.

As the overdone, overfilled, and obviously operated-on look continues to inch out the door, in its place comes a shift toward more subtle, long-lasting refinements. “Looking ahead to 2026, one of the most significant shifts we are seeing is an increase in results that age well,” says Houston board-certified plastic surgeon and American Society of Plastic Surgeons President Dr. Bob Basu, M.D. “Longevity is now an important part of the conversation, and patients ask sophisticated questions about durability, tissue support, and how different techniques hold up over time, not just how they look on day one. We’re entering a phase of aesthetic reset.”

But it’s not just procedures that involve a scalpel and stitches that are shaping the future of aesthetic enhancement. Plenty of non-invasive, minimal-downtime treatments are taking center stage and being positioned as the next big thing. While today’s non-surgical offerings are nothing like first-generation ones, the trend of 2026 seems to point toward less invasive treatments that rely more on naturally derived solutions to restore, restructure, and rejuvenate.

While plastic surgeons can’t predict which 2026 plastic surgery trends have staying power, they can offer insight on what they’re seeing, what patients want, and what they expect to become passé before it becomes a household name. Ahead, TZR spoke with top plastic surgeons and dermatologists to get the lowdown on what’s in and out for the year ahead. Do these cutting-edge solutions have what it takes to power through and earn the right to be called an aesthetic classic? Only time will tell.

CoffeeAndMilk/E+/Getty Images

2026 Invasive Procedure Trends

1. Liposuction Is On The Rise

With more and more people taking GLP-1s to manage weight, tried-and-true liposuction is once again in the spotlight. “As people continue to lose weight with Ozempic, they're seeing more areas with resistant fat, lumpy, bumpy spots, or heavy areas where liposuction can improve it,” says Beverly Hills board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Daniel Gould, M.D., Ph.D. With significant weight loss often comes the desire to sculpt and refine certain areas, such as under the chin, abdomen, arms, and thighs, and for these patients, liposuction is the answer. The surgery offers the permanence and precision that patients want, which is part of the reason for the increase in demand. “The only real way to eliminate fat cells and reduce adipose tissue or circumference is with liposuction,” Dr. Charles Galanis, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California. “Liposuction treatments are definitely up for women and men looking to de-bulk and address specific areas with pockets of fat and to improve their contours.”

Gould adds that there have been developments that improve skin tightening after liposuction, enhancing skin quality, and allowing for fat to be taken from one area of the body and shape-shifted to another. Newer technologies, like Renuvion J Plasma and the radiofrequency-based Retract, also help tighten skin, thereby improving results over time. “Ayon is another, next-generation liposuction device that offers live action feedback with fat removal, mono and bipolar contouring, and Renuvion tissue contraction in one platform to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients,” Galanis says. “In the right patient, it is the smoothest, most efficient fat removal and tissue tightening system, resulting in less blood loss and perhaps a much better recovery.”

2. The Upper Bleph Makes A Comeback

Gould says the upper eyelids will remain a major focus in facial aesthetics in 2026, especially as attention continues to shift toward the transition between the eyelids and the brows. “It’s one of the first areas of the face we look at when reading someone’s expression,” he says. “It’s also an area where makeup truly shines, so patients who value beauty, symmetry, and precision are becoming increasingly aware of how the upper eyelids frame the entire face.”

Historically, blepharoplasty was reserved for those in their late 40s, 50s, and 60s, when redundant skin and brow descent become more obvious. While the surgery is still used for those purposes, there’s also a growing trend amongst younger patients pursuing upper blepharoplasty, and not always from an aging standpoint. “Many look to blepharoplasty for its beautification purposes,” Gould shares. “I’m seeing younger, informed patients wanting to refine the shape of their eyelids, improve the crease, enhance the space between the eyelashes and the eyelid fold, and smooth the skin just beneath the brow.” These patients also want their eyes to look their best with and without makeup. As a result, upper blepharoplasties are evolving from strictly an anti-aging procedure to a modern facial optimization surgery, signaling a shift toward subtle enhancements that also offer long-term aging benefits for the beauty-conscious community.

3. The Circumferential Tummy Tuck Goes Mainstream

The classic tummy tuck will always have a place on the body contouring menu, but one variation of the tried-and-true surgery you may not have seen coming is the circumferential tummy tuck. Galanis says the procedure, also known as a fully extended or 360-tummy tuck, is on the rise, thanks to advanced techniques and the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications to aid weight loss.

What sets a circumferential tummy tuck apart from the original surgery is the incision. With a circumferential tummy tuck, the incision extends around the body so that surgeons can remove loose skin and fat from the abdomen, lower back, waistline, hips, and buttocks, while a traditional tummy tuck only focuses on the front part of the abdominal region. Galanis says that while extreme weight-loss patients are often ideal candidates, the procedure is also beneficial for those at a steady weight looking to address age-related body laxity. “Thanks to a greater acceptance of scars, improvement in suturing techniques, and the use of Brijit clips (small, adhesive clips that support a healing incision to minimize scarring) to counteract tension, which is the enemy of the scar, allows patients to experience holistic healing, less visible scarring, and overall improved outcomes, so they can get back to their normal life faster,” he shares.

Plume Creative/Stone/Getty Images

4. Facelifts Get A Facelift

The recent uptick in highly publicized celebrity facelifts may have put the mid-face lift back on the cosmetic surgery radar, but truth be told, it never fully disappeared. Facelifts are trending big time, and Gould says the mid-face lift technique, which repositions fat to restore a more youthful contour, is growing in popularity by the day. Surgical advancements allow plastic surgeons to perform the technique with far less downtime and more predictable results than ever before, making it an in-demand lift that everyone’s going to be requesting.

Unlike earlier generations of the mid-face lift, Gould says the modernized approach yields a more elegant, well-controlled outcome. “Compared to a deep plane facelift, which often includes a mid-face lift and enhances the nasolabial fold and cheek positioning, a standalone mid-face lift can be performed endoscopically and with minimal incisions. That appeals to younger patients who don’t need extensive skin removal,” he explains. “It’s also an excellent option for someone who wants structure and lift, not just added volume.”

The mid-face lift isn’t the only type of facelift that’s evolving; the deep-plane facelift is changing, too. Whereas this type of facelift traditionally involves pulling the deep tissues into an ideal position, Gould is repositioning ligaments to their natural positions, helping preserve expression and avoiding changes to the smile or unwanted tension in the mid-face. “I work in five additional layers of depth, mapping, and resetting the ligaments that connect the deep and superficial tissues,” he explains. “I don’t separate the skin from its underlying blood supply, helping to avoid that waxy or plastic look.” In some cases, the surgery goes one step further, removing a portion of the saliva-producing submandibular glands, which sit right underneath the lower jaw and contribute to heaviness and neck laxity, for enhanced definition without a pulled or distorted result.

Like upper blepharoplasties, more young people are opting for preemptive deep-plane facelifts (and other variations) to achieve natural-looking results and long-term benefits. “We’re seeing a noticeable shift,” says Basu. Partially driven by social media, cultural trends, and even the effects of GLP-1 weight-loss medications, he says more patients in their late 30s and early 40s are increasingly choosing early surgical facial rejuvenation, such as deep-plane facelifts. “It’s appealing because it restores a patient’s natural anatomy, helping them maintain their inherent features, so they age more gracefully rather than creating an altered look.”

5. Breast Augmentations Go The Less Invasive Route

In the world of breast implants, there’s a shift toward less invasive, tissue-preserving augmentations. And one implant, the Motiva, does just that. The sixth-generation implant uses small incisions for a less invasive procedure and faster recovery, less obvious scarring, reduced risk of scar tissue, and better upper-pole fullness without over projection, all while minimizing inflammation and capsular contracture. The company is training plastic surgeons in an emerging technique, known as Preservé, or the deep-plane breast implantation, which uses ultrasound technology to confine the implant to the natural space within the breast, preserving as much of the breast’s natural anatomy as possible without muscle disruption or high levels of inflammation.

Basu calls Preservé an excellent modality for patients seeking a conservative increase in breast volume. “What’s exciting is that it isn’t just a novel tool but rather reflects a broader shift in how we think about breast augmentation.” Historically, the focus was almost entirely on the implant, but now there’s an emphasis on preserving natural breast anatomy, which he says produces a naturally enhanced breast with minimal disruption to the tissue. “Across the entire spectrum of cosmetic plastic surgery, we are seeing a resurgence of techniques honoring native anatomy rather than overpowering it.”

Next-gen breast augmentation technologies are making their mark, too, in the form of the Mia Femtech breast implant, a brand-new type of implant system expected to launch in 2026. “While Mia is not yet approved for use in the United States, it is available in Europe,” Galanis says. “It’s a minimally invasive approach that uses proprietary instruments, allowing the surgery to be performed under local anesthesia rather than general anesthesia,” he explains.

Mia is categorized as a biocompatible, injectable implant that uses a full-preservation technique. Unlike a traditional augmentation, it avoids disrupting breast tissue, so there are fewer issues with tissue, sensitivity, and overall functionality. However, Galanis is quick to point out that Mia is not a liquid filler but rather an elastic silicone implant within a flexible gel. “It’s compressed so it can be inserted into the breast via a small incision in the armpit,” he explains. A special tunneling tool helps guide the implant into its proper position, leaving the breasts virtually free of visible scars. “It’s a technique best suited for modest or more moderate-sized implants, up to one cup size larger and no more, while offering the fastest recovery and the least invasive technique to date.”

LockieCurrie/E+/Getty Images

2026 Non-Invasive Procedure Trends

1. Regenerative Aesthetics Leads The Way

The next frontier of aesthetics relies on the body’s innate ability to repair, rebuild, and restore tissue for natural rejuvenation. Known as regenerative aesthetics, this unique approach employs platelet-rich plasma and fibrin (PRP and PRF), fat, growth factors, exosomes, secretomes, PDRN, platelet-derived growth factors (PDGF), and stem cell-derived products. These treatments are quickly gaining popularity and playing a key role in holistic wellness, comprehensive age management, and longevity programs.

Although regenerative aesthetics is a broad category, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Luxurgery, Dr. Sachin M. Shridharani, M.D., says it is growing because “we are in an era where less aggressive treatments are in demand, and the cell-signaling benefits of molecules in regenerative treatments help improve skin texture and quality and healing.” According to the 2024 American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) member survey, 57% of facial plastic surgeons expect regenerative medicine to be a major area of growth, and 1 in 4 predict exosomes will become a key part of future practice. In Shridharani’s practice, he employs regenerative treatments for hair regrowth and restoration. “They expedite wound healing and scar formation to improve the skin post-laser and microneedling and even after or during surgery by impregnating the scar with wound healing elements.”

Instead of being treated as an add-on, Basu says these regenerative tools are also being used to strengthen underlying tissue and support long-term results. “We’re using PRF and growth factor treatments more strategically, both to support skin strength after a procedure and to improve elasticity and resilience in areas that have thinned over time,” he adds. Fans of regenerative aesthetic treatments like that these non-invasive, virtually downtime-free therapies work with their body’s own biology to avoid risks and side effects associated with synthetic products. As a result, Basu explains that regenerative medicine is becoming less about surface-level rejuvenation and more about restoring structure, enhancing natural collagen production, and creating a stronger foundation that helps surgical and nonsurgical results last for longer, while focusing less on filling and tightening and more on the skin’s renewing capabilities.

2. Filler Alternatives Enter The Chat

As more people opt to ditch an over-filled look, new volumizing innovations, particularly those that rely on fat rather than synthetic materials, are making headway. One such option is Alloclae, which TZR first reported on last year. Shridharani calls this off-the-shelf injectable donor fat and extracellular matrix combination product a first-in-class treatment. In about one hour, this first-of-its-kind, FDA-registered body filler provides instant volume to the breasts, hips, and butt with minimal downtime, making it ideal for someone who doesn’t have enough fat for traditional harvesting or prefers to avoid it. “We never had anything quite like it in aesthetic medicine or plastic surgery that doesn’t involve taking fat from another area,” he says.

Unlike fillers and fat transfer, which rely on synthetic volumizing gels, and the latter, a liposuction-like procedure, Alloclae works differently. Available in preloaded 12.5cc syringes, compared to a typical 1cc syringe of hyaluronic acid filler (which isn’t meant for large volumes replacement throughout the body), Shridharani says, “CC to CC, Alloclae is about one-third less expensive than classic fillers, but the treatment can get pricey because more of it needs to be used. Plus, fillers don’t provide the same structure and volume that Alloclae does.”

He also explains that AlloClae contains intact fat cells, which create structure and support in the subcutaneous layer while replenishing volume in areas that inherently contain fat. While Alloclae isn’t used on the face or hands (Renuva is a better option there), it’s a near-permanent option for the body. Anyone looking for an alternative to fillers or fat transfer and wants long-term results may consider Alloclae as a viable option. “We're using it to volumize with a natural feel and look,” says Shridharani. “A lot of GLP-1 patients who have volume loss can restore shape and contours and improve loose skin because Alloclae allows us to reinflate the skin.” It is also useful for correcting contour irregularities from liposuction.

Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images

3. Next-Gen Laser Treatments

Stacking laser treatments isn’t anything new; in fact, plastic surgeons and dermatologists have been doing it for years. But what is new is how modern-day lasers are being designed, built, and performed. Rather than treating the skin with one laser and then immediately treating it with a second or third, advanced lasers, like the Halo Tribrid, take a multimodality approach, streamlining multiple lasers into a single device for better, safer, and more predictable results.

“Halo Tribrid came to be because we had two amazing laser treatments, the Halo and the Moxi, which were being done separately,” Dr. Sherrif Ibrahim, M.D., a double-board certified dermatologist in Rochester, NY, explains. “Providers were stacking these treatments and doing them in sequential order with impressive results. Now we can do the treatment in a fraction of the time, and it’s also better, for technical reasons, not to perform two separate lasers one after the other.”

Ibrahim calls Halo Tribrid the first laser treatment to combine three individual lasers that are fired simultaneously in a single treatment. “It essentially replaces every other resurfacing laser on the planet because of its expanded versatility and application to any indication that needs improvement,” he says. Each laser wavelength targets a different layer of the skin: one works on the superficial epidermis; one targets deep in the epidermis; and one targets the superficial to deep dermis. This allows the laser to correct pigment (including melasma), polish the skin, and stimulate collagen production to address concerns such as acne scars or wrinkles.

Perfect for those with busy schedules, a 30-minute Halo Tribrid treatment, which comes with up to about five days of downtime, works best on the face but can also be used on the neck, chest, arms, and hands, Ibrahim says. “For the first time ever, we can treat things such as seborrheic keratoses and a variety of other conditions that previously required the use of a fully ablative laser, which is a big undertaking.”

4. A New Neuromodulator Is Expected To Take Center Stage

There hasn’t been a new toxin innovation in years, but 2026 holds promise for something totally innovative. Enter: TrenibotE, the latest treatment for frown lines. TrenibotE, submitted for FDA review in 2025 and expected commercialization in 2026, is a unique rapid-onset, short-duration neurotoxin. Unlike other injectables that can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to settle in, TrenibotE can act as early as eight hours after treatment, thanks to it being a type E toxin (not a type A, which is more standard) with a different mechanism of action and onset.

Another point of differentiation is how long TrenibotE lasts. Unlike traditional neuromodulators, which can provide three to four months of wrinkle-free, smooth-skin results, TrenibotE lasts two to three weeks, a duration that Galanis says is a very different timeline from other neuromodulator products on the market. This makes it ideal for toxin newbies who want to test TrenibotE as a trial option, especially if they aren’t ready to commit to the longevity of other neuromodulators.

Galanis says the idea of an almost immediate onset toxin is interesting, especially since he uses toxins as a key part of post-recovery care in tummy tucks to reduce muscle tension, the enemy of the scar, and help post-surgery wounds to heal flatter, smoother, and less visible.