Beauty is somewhat cyclical, so it comes as no surprise that once-trendy treatments and surgical procedures fall to the wayside year after year while others rise to the top of aesthetic to-do lists. Each year, a handful of innovative procedures shines past more outdated ones, quickly becoming the must-have of-the-moment but with no guarantee that its popularity will live on in the future.

So what are surgeons predicting the 2025 plastic surgery trends will be? According to experts, the era of overfilled, overdone, dramatic-looking features on the face and body is coming to an end. In its place comes a softer, refined, more natural look. Dr. Lara Devgan, M.D., a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon in New York City, says that cultural shifts dictate major beauty trends, leading to technological advancements and patient demand for natural, subtle, and individualized results. In 2025, we will say goodbye to excessively tight faces, overly plumped lips, and extreme BBLs as people gravitate toward a more balanced aesthetic. Expect an emphasis on procedures that focus on subtlety while intervening with the aging process at the first signs of change. "We are also moving away from trying to look like someone else — beauty is becoming more holistic, emphasizing optimizing one's attributes rather than eliminating every flaw," she adds.

Technologies and techniques will also progress, breathing new life into more traditional surgeries and fueling the introduction of new treatments and alternative options as the aesthetic pendulum swings more in favor of authentic-looking results. Despite the popularity of non-invasive options, there's a shift back towards reliable surgeries that tackle age-related changes earlier and head-on. In fact, the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) reported a 2.9% surge in surgical procedures from 2022 to 2023, contributing to 10.2% overall growth in surgical procedures from 2019 to 2023.

Ahead, TZR tapped plastic surgeons from coast to coast to find out which procedures will be the most in-demand at doctors’ offices in 2025. Will they all have staying power and make the list next year? That’s still to be determined.

CoffeeAndMilk/E+/Getty Images

2025 Invasive Procedure Trends

1. Smaller, More Natural-Looking Breasts, A.K.A. ‘Yoga Boobs’

Gone are the days of incredibly large breasts that look hard and lack natural shape. In their place comes a progression towards natural volumizers, like fat grafting, to enhance the breasts. These smaller-sized implants and more understated breast augmentations are being dubbed ‘yoga boobs’ and ‘ballerina breasts’ on social media.

Looks aside, using fat to augment the breasts is void of many of the risks associated with traditional breast implants. "Fat grafting creates more subtle results while improving the contour of the donor areas," Devgan says. However, one caveat to this implant-less augmentation is that about 50% of the grafted fat remains; the body resorbs the rest. That's why plastic surgeons recommend fat grafting to enhance the breasts only for those who want a modest increase of about one cup size per surgery (multiple grafting sessions may be necessary to achieve the desired results, and there needs to be enough donor fat for the surgery to be successful).

Although fat grafting is the ultimate natural boob job, it can be used in conjunction with traditional breast implants for a hybrid augmentation that creates innate volume with the added benefit of internal support and an enhanced shape. According to Dr. Darren Smith, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York city, marrying implants with fat transfer offers softer lines around the implant. "I love using the new Motiva implants [a silicone implant that decreases capsular contracture] with fat transfer for incredibly compelling results as there is an increase in natural-appearing volume in the upper pole,” he shares.

picture alliance/Getty Images

2. Goodbye Gigantic BBLs, Hello Small-Volume BBLs

Ever since the famous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) became a household term, surgeons from coast to coast have been performing the derriere-boosting surgery. BBLs rely on grafted fat to amplify the size and shape of the buttocks, but in 2025, expect to see a fall off of overtly large butts and a demand for smaller, more refined ones giving better balance to the lower body. "The decline in exaggerated BBLs reflects a movement toward natural and proportionate results, which is driven by changing beauty ideals and a growing awareness of the risks associated with excessive fat transfer. Patients now prefer subtle contouring that enhances their shape rather than dramatic, disproportionate augmentations," says Dr. Kristy Hamilton, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, TX, and ASPS Social Media Chair.

High-volume BBLs come with major health risks, especially if a board-certified plastic surgeon does not perform the surgery. "Large volume BBLs do not age well — similar to a very large breast implant— which can cause sagging over time," says Hamilton. On the other hand, small-volume BBLs act as more of a reshaping, contouring, and fat redistribution procedure, which she adds creates a beautiful shape without increasing the size of the buttocks. Instead of a bubble butt look, which reads as disproportionate, strategically adding small amounts of fat to the butt and hips creates an athletic, lifted shape. Smith notes this shift reflects the overall desire for more natural results that don’t scream, ‘I had work done.’

3. Glam-Ma Makeovers

Full-body makeovers aren't just for new moms and younger women. They now extend to all age brackets, including older women taking the plunge to address multiple concerns in a single surgery, minimizing downtime and recovery. Hamilton believes that ever since plastic surgery became more mainstream, women in their late ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s are pursuing bodywork that fewer people were doing post-partum in years past. "They see their daughters undergoing these transformations and note just how different the experience is versus what they had heard before,” she shares. “Many of my patients feel now is ‘their time,’ and they want to do something for themselves.”

Whereas a typical mommy makeover focuses on restoring the abdomen and breasts post-pregnancy or weight loss, the trendy glam-ma makeover is more tailored to body contouring and skin quality improvement. Breast lifts and augmentations, mini arm lifts, and tummy tucks are the typical prerequisites for the glam-ma makeover, and the approach surgeons are taking towards them, versus a mommy makeover, is different. Smith explains that as the tissues lose elasticity with age, they require more specialized techniques to ensure meaningful and lasting results. "For example, I would be more likely to use an internal bra, like GalaFLEX, on an older patient to support and maintain her breast lift results as her own tissue may have less staying power than that of a younger patient, who would have more collagen and elastin."

James Lightbown/Corbis/VCG/Corbis/Getty Images

4. Ozempic Makeovers Get An Update

While people may be dropping weight like a bad habit, thanks to GLP-1 agonists, a.k.a semaglutide, and other weight-loss assisting medications, they're also experiencing major changes to their skin resulting in laxity and excess skin as the fat seemingly melts away. "We are seeing people with so much laxity in the face, which is especially prevalent in those who don't really need Ozempic and younger patients with elasticity loss. This contributes to accelerated aging," says Dr. Miguel Mascaró, M.D., a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Delray Beach, Fla. "With loose skin comes extreme facial fat wasting because a lot of support is lost."

Known as the Ozempic makeover, Devgan says that the rise in contouring procedures to remove loose skin from anywhere it results, including the breasts, stomach, arms, eyes, face, thighs, and butt, and facial fat transfer for volume restoration, are on the rise. "Procedures like skin excisional surgeries, body lifts, facial fillers, and fat grafting (if enough exists) are popular among these patients to help restore volume and elasticity. Patients often require tailored solutions for comprehensive rejuvenation."

Facial fat transfer has also skyrocketed as a solution to correct a lack of facial volume. Without ample fat in the face, an aged, gaunt appearance takes hold, which only fast-tracks signs of aging. "I believe the Ozempic makeover trend will continue to accelerate as more patients benefit from GLP-1," says Hamilton. On the flip side, Mascaró points out that only elasticity and skin laxity issues can be corrected in patients who don't have enough fat for facial fat grafting.

4. The Brow Lift Makes A Comeback

More brows, less blephs. For the last few years, some tried-and-true procedures, including brow lifts, took a backseat to nonsurgical treatments that produce a similar effect. Case in point: the Botox brow lift, which relies on Botox (or any injectable neuromodulator) to elevate the position of the brows. The problem, Mascaró says, with repeatedly treating the brows with Botox is that the "lift" may not be as good as it once was due to skin laxity in the area, "so Botox can no longer pick up the eyebrows like it once did,” he explains.

Today's modern brow lifts are less invasive yet more refined without an "overdone" look, thanks to advanced endoscopic techniques that incorporate shorter incision points well hidden in the hairline, leading to faster recoveries. There is also more emphasis on lifting the area between the arch and tail than the surprised and super-elevated eyebrows of the past. "Brow lifts and brow re-contouring are becoming more popular because a wider audience is discovering how effective they can be as part of the 'tweakment' trend," says Dr. Sean Alemi, M.D., a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Great Neck, NY. "A well-executed brow lift can open the eyes in a way that blepharoplasty cannot. The procedure has flown under the radar for some time, but with today's shorter incisions and rapid recovery, a brow lift can positively impact an aging face."

Sometimes, the surgery is combined with upper eyelid blepharoplasty for a bright and comprehensive rejuvenation, but it is equally effective when performed solo. "It's all about how to frame the eyes best to open them up, and for so long, a blepharoplasty was seen as the first line of defense against aging. We're doing a lot of endoscopic brow lifts over blepharoplasty to help frame and open the eyes while reshaping the brows, giving a nice, natural outcome and a nice overall shape to the face with minimal downtime and pain,” Mascaró adds.

5. The Rise Of One-And-Done Surgeries

Plastic surgery used to follow more of a fix-it-as-it-happens approach, but more people are taking a one-and-done approach to pre-juvenation tweakments and procedures, especially those 50 and under. Whether it is face or bodywork, there's a paradigm shift, and Mascaró says it's now common to stack procedures in a single setting. "There's about two to three weeks of downtime no matter what procedure you do, so doing a combination of procedures doesn't add any more downtime."

So, what procedures are surgeons mixing and matching for the best results? It really comes down to what each patient needs — there's no specific formula. For the body, there is a focus on addressing loose skin anywhere it is present and adding strategically-placed volume to the breasts and butt; for the face, it's some form of a mini lift that addresses the eye area, mouth, jawline, and cheeks. "In my younger patients who are menopausal, perimenopausal, or younger, they can do that one big surgery and then maintain the results with lasers or small tweakment surgeries later on down the road," Mascaró shares. "The advantage of doing a one-and-done surgery when you are younger is that you still have the bony framework of what you had when you were younger, and you will heal faster, making it totally doable."

bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

2025 Non-Invasive Procedure Trends

1. VSEL is The Next Generation Of Regenerative Cosmetic Medicine

Stem cell technologies have been at the forefront of regenerative aesthetic medicine for the last few years. First, there were embryonic stem cells, then fat-derived ones, and now, the latest iteration is VSEL cells, which stands for very small embryonic-like stem cells. They're the newest biohacking iteration in the aesthetic functional medicine space.

Devgan calls VSEL stem cells, “a new frontier in regenerative aesthetics,” that offers a more concentrated and potent approach than traditional stem cell treatments. "VSEL cells can stimulate tissue repair and collagen production, making them ideal for anti-aging applications, such as skin rejuvenation and hair restoration,” she says. VSELs, which are naturally housed within the body, lay dormant until activated naturally or through a treatment. Yet unlike embryonic stem cells, VSELs are far more ethical and pose no safety risks since they are derived from a blood draw like PRP, separating out the different layers and components of blood. The preparation is either injected, micro-needled into the treatment area or delivered via infusion and it can be further activated with a laser. VSELs can also be used in tandem with skin-rejuvenating lasers to quell inflammation and help treat common signs of aging and even hair loss.

2. Salmon Sperm Injections Are The Buzziest (& Fishiest) Treatment

Once celebrities and influencers claimed salmon sperm injections (a.k.a. polynucleotides (PN), which are a DNA derivative of fish-derived molecules, to be the next big thing, the rest of the world seemed to jump on the "fishy" trend. While the salmon sperm facial is entirely different from the purported anti-aging salmon DNA-derived injections, Hamilton says PNs are gaining massive traction for their ability to enhance skin repair, boost collagen, and improve hydration by stimulating collagen-producing fibroblasts for smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin. "Unlike traditional fillers, they do not add volume to the face, which is why this type of product falls under the regenerative medicine trend with injectable treatments,” she explains. “The moniker for the treatment is, of course, eye-catching in and of itself on social media."

Salmon sperm-derived DNA injections are an interesting alternative technique. Devgan says that because the treatment is novel, there is some allergenic potential from the processing and treatment of salmon-derived components. “The fact that these treatments are not FDA-approved in the U.S. means there is limited long-term data on their safety and efficacy,” she adds.

Despite their popularity and all the interest surrounding them, true PN injectables are hard to come by in America. "I have patients who did salmon sperm injections. Some loved them and others didn't see much of a change. In the States, most salmon sperm injections are likely just a combination of oils and vitamins or super dilute hyaluronic acid injectables, which are more like SkinVive," says Mascaró. And if you get the real thing, Hamilton warns that they are likely used off-label. "While small studies show promising results, large-scale clinical evidence is limited, leaving its long-term efficacy unclear,” she adds.

CoffeeAndMilk/E+/Getty Images

3. Filler Alternatives Are Becoming Mainstream

Fillers will always have a place in every plastic surgeon's and dermatologist's toolbox, but with migration and filler fatigue becoming rampant, people are looking for alternative solutions. Natural, non-filler regenerative alternatives like platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and exosome treatments are gaining traction in 2025 with no signs of slowing down. "PRF injections, derived from your own blood and combined with albumin (a protein from the blood), make a filler-like gel that evokes a slow release of growth factors and other regenerative compounds to stimulate tissue," Hamilton explains. "PRF gives a much softer look than filler and is all natural."

Devgan says that emerging alternatives like autologous fat grafting and de-vitalized adipose-based fillers, which use fat matrix technologies to stimulate natural tissue growth, are also gaining popularity. "Suture suspension, erbium laser resurfacing, and PRP for tissue quality are also on the rise. Whole-face neuromodulators are another growing trend," she explains. While these options don't necessarily address volume loss like traditional filler, they can help rejuvenate the face for a more youthful look.

Another filler alternative anticipated to receive FDA approval soon is alloClae. Hamilton describes it as an acellular adipose tissue derived from carefully screened human donor fat. "It will be the first high-volume, biologic filler available in the U.S. for small-volume BBLs and hip contouring." The brand company behind alloClae (Tiger Aesthetics) is also purportedly launching a similar product, dermaClae, for use on the face. "It will be useful for the rare individual who does not have enough body fat to harvest for facial fat transfer or (more commonly) those unwilling to undergo a minor surgical procedure," she adds.

BraunS/E+/Getty Images

4. Micro-Injection Filler Replaces Pillow Face

The idea behind fillers has always been to create natural volume and fullness, but as too many injectors got carried away, the evolution of pillow face and then filler fatigue set in. "Anything that results in an unnatural or overfilled face is falling out of favor," says Alemi. Although techniques continue to evolve, microinjections are taking the lead despite the rise of filler alternatives, so don't expect filler to fall completely to the wayside next year.

"Plenty of patients are still doing filler," says Mascaró. "There's a time and place for the instant gratification that the traditional hyaluronic acid fillers can provide, but there's also a time and place for something that creates collagen or fat, which is why we are seeing more hyperdillute Sculptra and Renuva being used." He explains that products like Renuva, which stimulates fat renewal, and Sculptra, which induces collagen, create a foundation. "Once the base is built, then we can go in with the hyaluronic acids to augment certain areas for a natural look rather than just adding volume, which gives global volumization,” he adds.