With New York Fashion Week done and dusted, London took center stage. This season marked the debut of London Fashion Week as a gender-neutral event where both men's and womenswear were merged into a single digital platform. It was also the first time that shows were held without a live audience and was presented entirely online. Hair trends from London Fashion Week featured more subdued looks than previous seasons, including deep side parts and low ponytails but also a fun mix of creative and daring tresses London is known for.

This season, there were hair embellishments in the form of jeweled detailing created by Cyndia Harvey for Simone Rocha, sculptural hair art that defied gravity executed by Ryo Narushima for Osman Yousefzada, and braids in all iterations at Art School, Bora Aksu and Matty Bovan.

London Fashion Week always had a bolt of electrifying energy, but whether you prefer more pared down hair with elegant sensibilities or something ethereal-like, London hair trends had it all. With the shows fully digital, you can zoom in, replay, and freeze frame to get a closer look at the many styles — one of the advantages of the new online platform.

Check out some of the best hair trends from across the pond and don't wait till fall to have fun with your locks.

2021 Hair Trends From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter: Flou Tresses

There was a softness to this season’s hair that was effortless and soulful. Models were seen with crimped hair that was fluffed out to create a blurring effect. The haziness of the looks complemented the billowing tulle creations seen at shows like Molly Goddard. While over at Mark Fast, the approach was paired with a more streamlined silhouette. Talent incubator Fashion East showcased five emerging designers this season including HRH who didn't put her models through a crimping iron but embraced natural textures including soft and slightly frizzed out curls.

2021 Hair Trends From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter: Off The Face

Different ideas of how to keep hair off the face were seen in presentations from Burberry, who kept hair glossy and tightly combed back into a gather at the nape of the neck, to Erdem who styled his models with a thick knitted headband. No nonsense hair at Emilia Wickstead featured slicked back hair secured into a small, tight bun that imbued a sense of severity. And, at Roksanda, veteran actor Vanessa Redgrave and her celebrated family starred in the brand's presentation, which saw Redgrave and her daughter Joely Richardson with loosely pulled back ponytails.

2021 Hair Trends From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter: Statement Bangs

Bangs are a forever classic because there are endless ways to wear and style the humble fringe that frames your face. At Edeline Lee, they were thick and coerced to the side. Victoria Beckham went for graphic statement bangs that cut sharply across the face, and Halpern kept models’ bangs choppy and hovering above the lash line.

2021 Hair Trends From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter: Sculptural Hair

This season designers and hair stylists pushed the boundaries in creating 3D hair art that was sculptural, bejeweled, and creative. Cyndia Harvey, who worked with Simone Rocha, interpreted the designer’s sense of romantic femininity into a fantasy of thick twisted tendrils that framed the face, as well as pearl embellished braids that looped above the head and out to the side. Ryo Narushima at Osman also took hair to higher levels by manipulating the mane into intricate three-dimensional creations sectioned with gold ring detailing. And, Ali Pirzadeh for Harris Reed sprayed hair until it literally stood on its ends.

2021 Hair Trends From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter: Braided Beauty

How do I braid thee? Let me count the ways. Simone Rocha had them flowing down the back, topped with black bows while Osman incorporated blonde strands plaited in. Bora Aksu had them twisted into a bun and hanging low around the ears looped up and pulled to the back, while Matty Bovan featured long, thick, blonde braids — just to name a few. The braids shown at London Fashion Week inspired viewers to go beyond their comfort zone with just a simple braid down the back and try something more fantastical.

2021 Hair Trends From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter: Deep Side Parts

Gen Z may have made fun of the deep side part on TikTok, but it was a dominant trend this season. We saw it bleached and gelled down at Art School, a softer more natural version at Victoria Beckham, and tucked behind the ear at 16Arlington. Whether you’re Team Side Part or Team Middle Part, we stan the elegant ease of having hair swept over one side.

2021 Hair Trends From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter: Cropped Cuts

Hair was poetic and concise in London this year with cropped hair seen throughout the collections. Continuing from New York Fashion Week, models sported cropped curls in London from short and tapered at the sides, to longer more fluid iterations.

