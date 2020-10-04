Undergoing any dramatic hair change is innately scary, but there's something flat out terrifying about a pixie crop, specifically. Reducing your lengths to three-or-less inches means saying goodbye to your faithful topknot, bidding farewell to your fallback high pony ~and~ your trusty bedtime braid. Sift through the near-bottomless reserve of celebrity inspiration, though, and you may be surprised to find that there are infinite ways to style a pixie cut.

Firstly, there's the cut itself: You could go shaggy and feathery like Princess Diana in the '80s or short and tidy like Mia Farrow circa Rosemary's Baby. You could swipe your long, sweeping bangs to the side like a '60s-era Twiggy or incorporate a layer of baby fringe à la Audrey Hepburn. You can wear it straight or curly, slicked back or spiked up. A pixie can be elegantly polished or edgy and rough.

In 2020, there are even more options for styling a pixie thanks to the bounty of accessories resurfacing from bygone generations. And as it turns out, headbands, clips, and scarves make great stand-ins for a messy bun.

Six thoughts on how to style a pixie cut courtesy of Zoë Kravitz, Charlize Theron, Cara Delevingne, and more, ahead.

Slicked Down & Side-Swept John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charlize Theron has for years headlined the pixie party, even going as far as to recently resurrect the controversial bowl cut from its '90s grave. Usually, the actor wears an asymmetrical crop with long, versatile bangs on one side. Her chicest trick is to slick them down in the style of Twiggy.

With Choppy Baby Bangs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Another way to incorporate fringe is with the addition of choppy baby bangs, worn straight across the face like Zoë Kravitz's when she debuted the most dramatic transformation of 2019. The actor's instantly iconic pixie cut makes the case for new-age bangs and super, super short hair.

The Pompadour Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Recently, the old-school swept-back style made popular by the likes of Elvis and James Dean has slithered its way into the pixie cut category. The now-androgynous pompadour has been endorsed by Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus in the 21st century.

Punk Chic Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kristen Stewart's perpetually tousled pixie is a masterclass in punk chic. A short back and sides keep the look tidy while bleached tips and every-which-way waves give it the quintessential Kristen Stewart air of carefree.

Long & Shaggy John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images But shaggy doesn't always equate messy, as demonstrated by Kerry Washington, aka the ~epitome of elegance~. Her teased crown and long, swoopy bangs are the crossroads of edge and sophistication.