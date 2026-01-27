“Stand up straight” is a directive you’ve probably heard on repeat since you first learned how to walk — whether it be from your mom, your Pilates instructor, or just your inner monologue. But have any of these voices ever explained why the way you hold yourself actually matters? Yes, we know that slouching isn’t quite aesthetically desirable, but the importance of posture goes so much deeper. In fact, it may be a key component in your quest for longevity.

If one of your favorite pastimes is scrolling TikTok, it’s highly likely that you’ve encountered tips for better posture over the past few months in particular. From adult “tummy time” to correct your neck hump to “mewing” for a more snatched jawline, there’s no shortage of advice promising to help you reverse the the physical impact aging, gravity, and environmental factors — posture included. But why now? What makes this wellness topic so top of mind, especially in the larger conversation about longevity?

First, the continued dependence on technology, aka your screen time, has people everywhere developing a more slumped stance. “Posture is definitely on people’s minds — and in their necks, to be honest — because of the rise of phone usage,” says NYC-based Pilates instructor Katherine Menna. “All I see all day every day is people’s necks rounded down looking at their phones, and it makes those of us looking up that much more aware of our posture.” Not only that, the post-pandemic increase in working from home often means makeshift desk setups that aren’t exactly supportive.

TZR; Stocksy/Getty

In the background, the concept of longevity looms large. According to Paul Fath, a physical therapist and orthopedic clinical specialist at HUB Physical Therapy, that has a lot to do with the popularity of Dr. Peter Attia’s Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity. “The recent rise in interest and discussion on the topic of longevity has helped to reignite our awareness of posture once again as a means to optimize function and reduce risk for musculoskeletal dysfunction,” he explains. With compromised alignment comes decreased mobility over time, which, when left unaddressed, could limit your ability to perform activities you love — like dancing, working out, or making art — not to mention even the most mundane of tasks. And in extreme cases, your internal functions could be affected, too. “More progressive circumstances of [poor posture] can also limit someone’s ability to breathe normally as a result of the limited ability of the rib cage to fully expand during inhalation,” Fath shares.

Thankfully, experts (not content creators) have pinpointed a few scientifically proven ways to achieve your dream alignment, which in turn can improve your overall health, well-being, and confidence. Ahead, find out what moves you can make starting now, from at-home exercises to furniture swaps, to stand taller and live better... longer.

Create Awareness

As they say, the first step is admitting you have a problem. “The first thing we need to do is build an awareness of our posture so we can correct it,” says Trent Johnson, head chiropractor at Level. Maybe this means you’ve been experiencing neck and back pain, or maybe you’ve caught yourself in a photo or mirror with a hunched appearance. Either way, Johnson has a very simple suggestion to keep you more aware of your body position throughout the day: Create alerts on your computer calendar, reminding you to sit up straight every 30 to 45 minutes. “Over the course of time, it creates a routine, a pattern, a habit,” he elaborates.

Reimagine Your Work Space

If you work from home or have hobbies that keep you seated for extended periods of time, your chair — or bed, couch, etc. — matters. “The best solutions for improving posture are the ones that are easy to perform and repeat on a regular basis,” Fath says. “One strategy you can implement immediately is choosing a chair that provides firm and upright back support and ensuring you sit fully back into the chair.” Adjustable chairs, in particular, allow you to position yourself at the proper height for ideal posture.

While you’re at it, Johnson recommends reevaluating your desk, too. “Most people don’t realize that if your desk is too low, for instance, your body will naturally slouch over to be on level with it,” he explains. Whether seated or standing, your elbows should be bent at a 90-degree angle while rested on your desk or working on your computer, and the top of your monitor should be at eye level. With that in mind, adjustable desks and laptop stands can also make a major difference in your posture.

Don’t Forget To Stretch

We know stretching is important — especially before and after exercise or strenuous activity, as well as being seated for long periods time — but that doesn’t mean we’re always making the time to do it. That said, if you need more motivation to prioritize daily stretch sessions, consider how it can correct your posture. “Stretching is key to supporting good posture and only takes about 15 minutes a day,” Johnson explains. “Back stretches like trunk rotation and slouch overcorrect, along with neck retraction and rotation for neck muscles, can be done pretty much anywhere.” To make it easier, add a reminder and set a timer to make stretching a part of your daily routine.

TZR; Stocksy/Getty

Get Moving

To put it plainly, a sedentary lifestyle is the main culprit when it comes to bad posture — so if you’re moving your body consistently in any way, you’re already on the right track. However, workouts or exercises that target specific muscles could be more beneficial than others. Overwhelmingly, experts including Johnson agree that a stronger core is essential for good posture. “The key to good posture starts with your core, so exercises that strengthen your back and shoulder muscles — like glute bridges, plank exercises, and rows — are an excellent way to build and maintain core strength.” Even better? You don’t need to hit a class or invest in pricey equipment to execute them.

There’s also a reason the most statuesque celebrities — from Kaia Gerber to Naomi Campbell — credit their poise and grace of movement to Pilates. “Posture isn’t part of the vernacular we use in Pilates, but it is a happy side effect when focusing on form, length, and alignment — all pillars of the tried and true Pilates modality,” Menna explains. “Alignment specifically is the connection (literally) from your lumbar — or the lowest point of your spine — all the way through to your cervical spine, better known as your neck. It's impossible to focus on alignment without lifting and naturally achieving better posture as a bi-product.” All the more reason to give the practice a whirl.

Adding weights to your exercise routine can also make standing straighter and taller easier to achieve. “Weight training is excellent because it requires both explosive and controlled movement, enabling you to target both fast-twitch and slow-twitch muscle fibers — all of which will bring awareness to form and alignment,” Menna offers. By strengthening these fibers, your body is naturally more inclined to find balance and stability, meaning you can keep moving with ease year after year.