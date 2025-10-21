Standing Appointment is our review series that investigates the best new and notable cosmetic treatments in the aesthetics space and determines whether or not they are worth trying for yourself. This week, one writer reports back on a series of InMode Forma treatments to help tighten her jawline.

Turkey neck crept up on me in the rudest way possible. After two kids and an unwelcomed assist from gravity, it felt like that little extra skin I now employ was all I could focus on in photos. It’s wild that there was a time I would favor angles to show off my snatched jawline, because now I’m a mewing pro just to give the illusion of it.

While the extra weight from back-to-back pregnancies may have added to my jawline woes (I give myself grace there because I’m grateful for what my body was able to do!), the real kicker was that age-related sagging around my jowls that was starting to become slightly more noticeable when I looked in the mirror. Around the time my deep-seated insecurity was growing, an invite to an InMode Forma event landed in my lap. I learned that the non-invasive treatment could lend itself to skin tightening, as well as improve tone and texture. With nothing to lose — except, I hoped, that extra neck sag — I decided to give it a go.

What Is Forma & What Are Its Benefits?

Forma is a non-invasive skin-tightening treatment that uses radiofrequency technology to target the deep layers of the skin. This can lead to overall tightening and smoother skin.

“It does not have needles so it is non-invasive and has zero downtime and pain,” says Dr. Sheila Farhang M.D., a double board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and surgeon at Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics. “Forma uses controlled bipolar radiofrequency technology to stimulate collagen and tighten skin over time. The treatment can also provide instant skin contraction and improvement in puffiness for a more contoured and rejuvenated look.”

A lot of people may opt to get Forma as a pick-me-up in between microneedling sessions or before a big event for a quick glow and its overall smoothing effects. While Forma can be used on both the face (common areas to treat are the forehead, crow’s feet, jowls, smile lines and neck) and body (like the arms and abdomen), I got it done only on my face, with a focus on the jawline.

What Are The Potential Risks & Side Effects?

There isn’t a whole lot. There may be slight redness after your procedure, but that usually subsides within a few hours. Risks can also include skin burn if not properly performed (i.e. if there’s not enough conductive gel used, if the energy settings are set too high, or if a poor technique is used).

Who Is Forma For?

Forma works for all skin types, and ideal for people looking for a more natural looking approach to skin tone and texture issues.

“I recommend Forma for patients with early signs of laxity such as mild softening in the lower face along the jawline or neck,” says Dr. Hamza Bhatti M.D., a double board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group. “The biggest limitation of Forma is that results are modest, providing incremental results — not dramatic ones — that requires maintenance. It’s best for those who want subtle tightening and improved skin quality without downtime. Patients who expect a dramatic lift may be disappointed.”

“It’s great for people who want to ‘collagen bank’ and stay ahead of it or those who have excess fluid buildup,” Farhang says. “It’s not for someone looking for ‘facelift results.’”

How Much Does It Cost?

The cost ranges from $300-$500 a treatment, and typically weekly sessions are performed over a six-week period, depending on the results you’re seeking. I ended up getting four treatments over the course of six weeks.

My Experience Getting Forma

I did my series of treatments at Collagen Bar in New York City. They specialize in a whole menu of treatments that focuses on skin tightening and refinements. Once I nestled onto the plush treatment bed, my practitioner went right to applying the conductive gel all over my face. This helps the handheld device glide more safely over the areas being treated safely.

(+) The Forma device wand. Shyema Azam (+) Mid treatment. Shyema Azam INFO 1/2

The treatment itself was unexpectedly relaxing — I may have dozed off at some point in every treatment. It feels like a warm massage that never felt uncomfortable, or too severe with the swift motions of my practitioner. Soon, I was looking forward to my almost weekly sessions as my designated me-time.

(+) Before treatment profile pics. Shyema Azam (+) Shyema Azam INFO 1/2

With every session, my practitioner would guide the handheld Forma wand in upward motions in small sections starting from under my eyes down to my neck. She would then reserve the last 15 minutes to focus just on my neck and jawline area. After each treatment, she would gently remove the gel, clean my skin, and apply a light layer of SPF before I left.

The Aftercare

There was no downtime, and I could just go about my day after every session. I personally didn’t experience any redness, but what I did notice was my skin would be absolutely glowing after every session. With no downtime, there was also no complicated after care. I would be on top of my regular skin care, and at home continued doing my own red light therapy masks daily (Dennis Gross’ DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Device is my personal go-to).

My Takeaway

It’s been a month since my last treatment and I’m happy to report that I’m still reaping the benefits. There’s a slight overall tightness in my skin that was not there before — I’ve noticed it in my jawline definitely, but unexpectedly also around my smile lines. An added bonus is my skin’s natural glow has significantly improved since starting my treatments.

A month after four Forma sessions. Shyema Azam

Do I have the same jawline I did in my 20s? While Forma did help tighten areas that naturally changed with age, there's still room to fine-tune. I’m excited to continue with a healthy routine that will bring me even closer to my goal.

“No single treatment addresses all the changes that happen with aging,” Bhatti says. “My advice is to start early, maintain consistently, and think of these treatments as part of a long-term skin health plan rather than a one-time fix.”

For now, I’m happy that while the results are subtle, others have been noticing, too. During a video call, my bestie commented she could tell the difference in my jawline when I mentioned my treatments. Another friend, totally unaware, messaged me after seeing my Insta story: “Girl, where is your collagen coming from? Face is FACING.” I immediately told her about Forma. Even the teaching assistant at my son’s daycare stopped me at drop off to ask how I get my skin’s glow, which only makes me think: This stuff really works.

If you’re beginning your journey in facial tightening and looking for a literal skin pick-me-up, Forma is definitely worth a try.