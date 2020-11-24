I Tried This Kardashian-Approved Workout Machine For A Month — Here's What Happened

Like so many others in the world, I’m pretty much a sucker for a celebrity-approved workout. For as long as I can remember I’ve been a hoarder and collector of every A-list-approved fitness DVD, YouTube channel, and app under the sun (anyone else still hoarding their Tracy Anderson Method videos because Gwyneth Paltrow dubbed them the Holy Grail?). So when I was offered the opportunity to test out The DB Method machine (which Kim Kardashian loved so much she gifted it to her sisters) my answer was an immediate and emphatic “yes.”

While not new — The DB Method first launched its glute-targeting machine in 2017 — with many people turning to home workouts in recent years, it felt like an especially relevant piece of equipment to review right now since it's designed to help you achieve the perfect squat and strengthen your butt (along with other parts of your body — more on that later) in 10 minutes a day, all while being a small, relatively lightweight piece of equipment that folds up for easy storage.

And again, it's become a certified celebrity favorite since its inception — not only do many of the Kardashians own one, but it's also reportedly been pictured in the homes of Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, and even more stars. That said, with its dream setup and cult-like following, The DB Method almost seemed to be too good to be true — so I put it to the test for a few weeks to see if it would live up to the hype. My experience, ahead.

Fast Facts

Price: $329

Best for: Allows you to make the perfect squat, working your glutes and legs like a dream.

Your rating: 4.8/5

What we like: easy to set up and use, fairly priced, great for spaces of any size, and delivers results quickly.

What we don’t like: There’s a bit of an initial learning curve.

The Setup

To get me started, The DB Method team sent me everything I needed to try out all of its workouts. That included the machine itself, which is $329, as well as The DreamMat ($32) to protect my floors and give the machine more stability; The DreamBand ($22) and The DreamBand Pro ($22) to add varying levels of resistance; and 10-pound weighted belt called The DreamBelt ($60). The brand offers a few additional accessories, like wrist weights and floor gliders, but they weren't really relevant to any of the workouts I tried on the machine.

Once I received the equipment, I had to put the machine together, which was surprisingly easy. From start to finish, the process took me about 20 minutes, and while I did encounter a few confusing instructions in the manual, it didn't take me long to figure them out. And luckily, the brand clearly put a lot of thought into making it easy to use the machine — its YouTube channel is full of explanatory videos, including one that breaks down the nine-step assembly process, which I only realized after I did it myself.

The Learning Curve

I was so excited after I set up my equipment that I hopped right on — which I would not recommend if you want to use it properly. The first few times I used it, I was mostly feeling the burn in my legs which, while normal to a degree, is not exactly what's supposed to happen.

I had the opportunity to join a Zoom tutorial shortly after I received the equipment with The DB Method's Head of Brand, Sydney Wollman, who quickly set me straight on my form and the position of my machine's seat (which I didn't have far enough out when I started). Though this obviously isn't possible for everyone, the brand's YouTube channel also offers a ton of tutorials that include what you need to know to get started and an entire playlist of videos dedicated to your form and what to do if you're feeling the burn in the wrong places (i.e. anywhere besides mainly your glutes).

Once I knew how to use everything properly, I immediately noticed a difference, proving just how important it was to take the time to master the basics. I was also able to start testing out more positions and moves, like full-range and plié squats, since I felt confident in my form and I could tell I wasn't going to injure myself by doing something incorrectly.

The Workout

You can certainly jump onto The DB Method machine and start squatting on your own, but I personally need a routine to follow so I don't get bored (and someone to remind me to watch my form) — so again, I headed to the company's YouTube channel.

There are plenty of videos to choose from, but I started with some labeled "beginner" because I didn't want to get overwhelmed with a difficult routine right off the bat. Thankfully, they were perfect — each one was short (around six minutes) and while they *definitely* burned, I was left wanting more instead of wanting to quit. I was quickly able to move onto intermediate and advanced routines, which were a lot more interesting and challenging and often used accessories to ramp up the intensity further.

While exploring the workouts, I also began testing out some of the routines targeted for other parts of the body, because yes, The DB Method works more than just the glutes. I tried several — mostly for arms and abs — and though it was fun to switch things up, I ended up sticking mostly to the butt workouts because I just didn't find any of the others difficult enough to be worth it.

Overall, The DB Method's videos were easy to follow, challenging, and short enough that it was impossible to get bored since they're usually not much longer than 10 minutes. I also love that it's easy to just jump on when you have some time to spare — I find myself using it as an addition to other workouts and even just using it for a few minutes before bed, and it never feels like a big hassle. Plus, Wollman told me that the brand is in the process of launching an app that will feature more premium content from fitness professionals, so even if you get tired of its current routines, there will be more to come.

The Results

I've read tons of reviews of The DB Method, so I had some expectations in terms of results, but I was still blown away at what I experienced.

When it came to using the machine itself, I noticed myself getting stronger surprisingly fast. I used it three to four days a week, and after each week, I noticed that I fatigued less quickly and was able to add on more and more accessories to increase the resistance.

However, it seems to have also massively helped my running, which was one of the main reasons I wanted to try The DB Method. After just a couple of weeks of using it consistently, I added an extra mile to my usual running distance and increased my speed significantly. In the span of a month, I went from struggling to run two miles to finishing a strong five — something I haven't been able to do since high school. And while my newfound running success may not *all* be thanks to The DB Method (I've been running more than usual, and doing other strength-training routines in addition to The DB Method), I feel confident that my new machine has played a part.

As an added bonus, I love the way my butt looks now after a few weeks of squatting; while a change in appearance wasn't my main goal, I’m not mad that my backside is rounder and more lifted after just a short period of time.

All in all, I highly recommend The DB Method for anyone looking to strengthen their glutes for whatever reason. It's easy to set up and use, fairly priced, great for spaces of any size, and delivers results quickly (in my personal experience, at least). In fact, I'm considering pulling a Kardashian and buying one for my family members — so don't be surprised if you try it yourself and end up getting one for everyone you know, too.